Iglesia Ni Cristo in Toronto Gives 100 Care Packages, 2,500 lbs of Food, Monetary Donations to Local Organizations

As part of the Worldwide “Lingap Sa Mamamayan” or Aid To Humanity event, the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of Christ in Toronto presented cheque donations of $2,000CDN each to Flemingdon Food Bank and Homes First Society.

A portion of the 100 care packages, including hygiene kits and comforters, and 2,500 pounds of food donated by the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) to Homes First Society and to the Flemingdon Food Bank as part of the Church’s Worldwide Aid To Humanity event.