Submit Release
News Search

There were 753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,715 in the last 365 days.

Delfast

Country/Region From: Ukraine

Industry: Transportation

Delfast is a world record holding Ukrainian e-bike company that established operations in California in 2021. They chose California because of the state’s business environment and because they wanted to be part of California’s work to popularize green transportation culture across the country. Their expansion has been facilitated by government and business organizations that help drive the cleantech economy in the U.S., including the SelectUSA Investment Summit organized by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Delfast has engaged with GO-Biz and other partners at the local, state, and federal level to understand required permits, available incentives, and opportunities to showcase their products. The company’s California location places them near their growing customer base and facilitates the expansion of their business.

Find them online at: us.delfastbikes.com

You just read:

Delfast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.