Country/Region From: Ukraine

Industry: Transportation

Delfast is a world record holding Ukrainian e-bike company that established operations in California in 2021. They chose California because of the state’s business environment and because they wanted to be part of California’s work to popularize green transportation culture across the country. Their expansion has been facilitated by government and business organizations that help drive the cleantech economy in the U.S., including the SelectUSA Investment Summit organized by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Delfast has engaged with GO-Biz and other partners at the local, state, and federal level to understand required permits, available incentives, and opportunities to showcase their products. The company’s California location places them near their growing customer base and facilitates the expansion of their business.

Find them online at: us.delfastbikes.com