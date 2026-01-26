Governor Newsom highlights Anduril Industries’ $1 billion expansion in Southern California

LONG BEACH – Governor Gavin Newsom today highlighted Anduril Industries’ announcement of a $1 billion investment to build a new 1.18 million-square-foot campus spanning Long Beach and Lakewood, expanding the company’s California footprint to support long-term growth. Maintaining its current headquarters in Costa Mesa, Anduril’s new campus will support approximately 5,500 direct jobs on site, with thousands more supported indirectly through construction, security and supporting services. The facility, which will include lab space, prototype manufacturing and areas for engineers and software developers, is expected to open in mid-2027.

“Anduril’s world-class innovation and deep California roots are helping shape the next generation of America’s aerospace and defense industry. With this major investment, they are reinforcing California’s leadership in this critical sector, creating good-paying jobs and strengthening the state’s innovation ecosystem.”

Governor Gavin Newsom

Anduril Industries develops advanced defense technologies, including drones, missiles, robotic submarines and autonomous fighter jets. The company currently employs 7,000 people across 35 locations, with roughly half based in Southern California. Anduril joins a dynamic ecosystem of Southern California aerospace & defense companies, propelled by a highly skilled technical workforce and a deep history of U.S. defense and aviation industries. Today, the region is one of the fastest-growing hubs for innovative space technology and advanced manufacturing in the country.

California’s aerospace & defense leadership

California is home to one-third of the nation’s space technology companies and employs more aerospace engineers and defense personnel than any other state. An “accelerate” sector under the California Jobs First Blueprint launched by Governor Newsom, the state’s aerospace & defense sector is underpinned by an incredibly experienced workforce, world-class infrastructure and strong public-private investment, contributing an estimated $35 billion annually to California’s gross domestic product (GDP).

California’s economic strength

California is not only a national economic powerhouse — it is driving the future. The state is one of the world’s largest economies, feeds the country and leads the nation in new business starts, venture capital investment, manufacturing, and agriculture. With an increasing population and record-high tourism spending, California’s economy continues to grow across key regions and sectors — proving that innovation and inclusion go hand in hand.