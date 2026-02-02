California hosts Super Bowl LX and other upcoming events, setting gold standard for sports and bringing $18 billion+ in economic benefits

SACRAMENTO – As California hosts Superbowl LX, it continues to set the gold standard for sports with more events upcoming that will create tens of billions of dollars in economic benefits statewide. The Golden State is the sports capital of the world with five large-scale events in the next three years expected to create at least $18 billion in economic activity, including tens of thousands of jobs. This week’s Super Bowl event at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara this Sunday is projected to generate approximately $500 million in total economic impact for the region, bringing tens of thousands of fans from across the globe. California remains a top tourist destination worldwide – reaching $157.3 billion in tourism spending last year – making it the premier location to host large-scale events.

California is proud to welcome the world for Super Bowl LX and a series of iconic sporting events in the years ahead. As millions of fans arrive from around the globe, our state once again shows how it’s done — creating a true statewide celebration, and delivering real economic impact. From creating jobs and driving tourism to strengthening local economies, these events showcase the very best of California while delivering lasting benefits for communities across the Golden State.

— Governor Gavin Newsom

Welcoming thousands for Super Bowl LX

According to a study by the Bay Area Host Committee, Super Bowl LX is expected to support approximately 5,000 jobs and attract a projected 90,000 visitors from outside the Bay Area this upcoming weekend. Hosting the championship game further elevates California and the Bay Area as a premier destination for major global events, with viewership projected to approach or exceed last year’s record-breaking Super Bowl audience of 127.7 million viewers.

Super Bowl LX is part of a broader lineup of major sporting events that reinforce California’s position on the global stage, driving sustained billions of dollars in economic activity, supporting local businesses and creating jobs across the state.

🏀 2026 Los Angeles NBA All-Star Game

From February 13 to 15, Los Angeles will host the NBA All-Star Weekend, the league’s annual mid-season showcase featuring its top athletes and a series of events, including the All-Star Game, All-Star Saturday Night and community activations throughout the region.

The weekend is projected to deliver at least $250 million in economic impact for the greater Los Angeles region

🛹 2026 X Games in Sacramento

Sacramento will host the X Games League at Cal Expo from June 26–28, bringing significant economic benefits to the region and a potential three-year residency in Sacramento. The televised action sports festival will feature competitive skateboarding, BMX and Moto X and is expected to draw an estimated 35,000 attendees per day, further establishing Sacramento as a top destination for major national events.

⚽ 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is an international soccer tournament that will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. With 48 countries battling it out for the World Cup, California will welcome people from around the world to watch 14 games in the Los Angeles and Bay Area regions – creating more than $1 billion in economic benefit and welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the world.

The Bay Area is projected to see approximately $555 million in economic impact and 260,000 out-of-town visitors, while Los Angeles is projected to generate approximately $594 million in economic impact and welcome 180,000 visitors.

🏈 2027 Super Bowl LXI

Next year, California continues to be the host of the NFL’s biggest game, as Super Bowl LXI is set to take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Super Bowl LXI is projected to generate a total economic impact of approximately $477 million for the Los Angeles region.

🏅 2028 Olympic & Paralympic Games

Looking ahead, the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles will showcase thousands of athletes from across the globe while leaving a lasting legacy for the region.

The Games are projected to generate a multi-billion-dollar economic impact, creating thousands of local jobs and amplifying Los Angeles as a premier global tourism destination. Nearly 15 million spectators are expected to attend, with more than 5 billion fans around the world tuning in to experience the best of the region on the world’s biggest stage.

Beyond the Games themselves, LA28 has invested $160 million in youth sports across Los Angeles—the single largest investment in youth sports development in California history.

California’s booming tourism economy

California has the largest market share of tourism in the nation. Travel spending in the state grew from $152.7 billion in 2023 to $157.3 billion in 2024, a 3% increase. Between 2014 and 2024, travel related spending in California has grown at an average annual rate of 3%.

The increase in travel spending generated $12.6 billion in state and local tax revenue by visitors in 2024, marking a 3.1% increase over 2023. Tourism created 23,950 new jobs in 2024, bringing total industry employment to 1,165,760.