Man convicted of killing California cop over 20 years ago resentenced to death

Steve Woodruff, 58, was initially convicted of murdering Detective Doug Jacobs and sentenced to death in 2003. Then, in 2018, the state Supreme Court affirmed Woodruff’s guilt but overturned his penalty because justices said a prospective juror was improperly dismissed.

