Newsom has a chance to make history once again by filling the vacancy left by Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar’s departure from the California Supreme Court with a Latina, which would be a long-overdue and necessary first.
You just read:
Opinion: Newsom, make history, appoint a Latina to the Supreme Court
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.