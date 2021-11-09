Submit Release
Arrest Made in Burglary One Offense: 700 Block of 5th Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Sunday, November 7, 2021, in the 700 block of 5th Street, Northeast,

 

At approximately 6:48 pm, the suspect gained entry into an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect attempted to take property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Sunday, November 7, 2021, 21 year-old Jakeem Tariq Pope, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

 

