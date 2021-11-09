Arrest Made in Burglary One Offense: 700 Block of 5th Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Sunday, November 7, 2021, in the 700 block of 5th Street, Northeast,

At approximately 6:48 pm, the suspect gained entry into an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect attempted to take property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

­­­

On Sunday, November 7, 2021, 21 year-old Jakeem Tariq Pope, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

