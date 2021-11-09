Submit Release
RE: I-89 NB Delay **Update**

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

I-89 NB near mile marker 95.2  is experiencing traffic delays due to a multi-vehicle accident. I-89 NB near mile marker 95.2 is down to one lane and traffic is backed up for at least mile, please seek an alternate route.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

DeAnna Savard

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

 

From: Savard, DeAnna via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Monday, November 8, 2021 5:14 PM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Subject: I-89 NB Delay

 

