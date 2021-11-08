I Vote in Honor of a Veteran Initiative

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, November 8, 2021—MONTGOMERY, AL— In 2020, the Secretary of State’s Office, in conjunction with the Alabama Farmers Federation and ALFA Insurance, began its Vote in Honor of a Veteran initiative, which provided a means for Alabamians to express their respect and appreciation for the 380,000 veterans residing in Alabama. On Election Day, November 3, 2020, “I Vote in Honor of a Veteran” stickers were distributed to interested voters after they had submitted their ballot. This will continue as an option for all voters on May 24, 2022.

Furthermore, individuals can submit a testimony on the Secretary of State’s Vote in Honor of a Veteran webpage. Each submitted testimonial will become a unique tribute that recognizes an individual veteran or active duty service member, and, upon submission, an "I Vote in Honor of a Veteran" lapel pin and a bumper sticker will be sent by mail to the voter, if desired. In order to maintain the integrity of the data submitted, all submissions will be reviewed by the Secretary of State's Office before appearing on the list of Honored Veterans.

“Those who serve in the armed forces take an oath to support and defend the constitution. One of the highest constitutional privileges is exercising the right and honor of voting,” Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Kent Davis said. “Every time an Alabama citizen exercises that sacred right to vote, he or she honors those veterans who offered to put their lives on the line to defend that right.”

The Secretary of State's Office is greatly appreciative of the resources and assistance provided by the Alabama Farmers Federation and ALFA Insurance to make this project possible.

If you need further information, please contact the Elections Division of the Secretary of State’s Office at (334) 242-7210.

