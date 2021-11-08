Lake Charles retailer sells winning million-dollar ticket during Halloween weekend

One Lake Charles man got a scary good surprise right before Halloween when he found out he won the Louisiana Lottery Lotto jackpot for the Oct. 30 drawing.
Terrell Joseph Sr. won $1,322,298 after the ticket he purchased at More Four Less #15 on Ryan Street in Lake Charles matched all six numbers drawn. He claimed the prize last week at Lottery headquarters in Baton Rouge.
