Memorandum: Executive Order 21-240 (Executive Order of Suspension)

TO: Members of the Press

FROM: Taryn Fenske, Director of Communications, Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: Monday, November 8, 2021

RE: Executive Order 21-240 (Executive Order of Suspension)

_________________________________________________________________________

Good evening:

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 21-240 (Executive Order of Suspension).

A copy of Executive Order 21-240 is provided below. A PDF copy is available here.

Sincerely,

Taryn Fenske Director of Communications Governor Ron DeSantis

###

STATE OF FLORIDA OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR EXECUTIVE ORDER NUMBER 21-240 (Executive Order of Suspension)

WHEREAS, Article IV, Section 7(c) of the Florida Constitution provides in relevant part that “[b]y order of the Governor any elected municipal officer indicted for crime may be suspended from office until acquitted”; and

WHEREAS, section 112.51(2), Florida Statutes, provides in relevant part that the Governor has the power to suspend any elected or appointed municipal official who is “indicted or informed against for the commission of a federal felony or misdemeanor or state felony or misdemeanor”; and

WHEREAS, Ana Lilia Stefano is presently serving as a Councilwoman for the Town of Medley, Florida, having been elected to the Town Council in 2018 and reelected as Councilwoman in a March 2021 Special Election; and

WHEREAS, on November 3, 2021, an Information was filed charging Ana Lilia Stefano, “aka” Lily Stefano, with the felony charges of (1) engaging in an organized scheme to defraud over $50,000, in violation of section 817.034(4)(a)1, Florida Statutes, and (2) grand theft over $20,000, in violation of section 812.014(2)(b)1, Florida Statutes; and

WHEREAS, a violation of section 817.034(4)(a)1, Florida Statutes, constitutes a felony in the first degree, and a violation of section 812.014(2)(b)1, Florida Statutes, constitutes a felony in the second degree; and

WHEREAS, it is in the best interests of the residents of the Town of Medley and the citizens of the State of Florida that Ana Lilia Stefano be immediately suspended from the public office which she now holds, upon the grounds set forth in this executive order.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, RON DESANTIS, Governor of Florida, pursuant to Article IV, Section 7(c) of the Florida Constitution, and section 112.51, Florida Statutes, find as follows:

A. Ana Lilia Stefano, and at all times material hereto, was Councilwoman for the Town of Medley, Florida.

B. The office of Councilwoman for the Town of Medley, Florida, is within the purview of the suspension powers of the Governor, pursuant to Article IV, Section 7(c) of the Florida Constitution and Chapter 112 of the Florida Statutes.

C. The Information alleges that Ana Lilia Stefano committed felony acts in violation of the Laws of Florida while serving as a Councilwoman. This suspension is predicated upon the attached Information which is incorporated as if fully set forth in this Executive Order.

BEING FULLY ADVISED in the premises, and in accordance with the Constitution and the Laws of the State of Florida, this Executive Order is issued, effective immediately:

Section 1. Ana Lilia Stefano is suspended from the public office that she now holds, to wit: Town Councilwoman for the Town of Medley, Florida.