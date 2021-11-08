Commission Sends Two Names To Governor For 29th Judicial District Vacancy

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission met November 4 in Dyersburg to consider candidates for the vacancy in the 29th Judicial District, which includes Lake and Dyer counties. This vacancy was created by the retirement of the Honorable Russell Lee Moore, effective December 1, 2021.

The Commission traditionally only holds a public hearing when there are at least three candidates. However, because the 29th judicial district is one of the five smallest in the state, it has been determined TCA 17-4-308(i) permits the Commission to move forward with two candidates. After holding a public hearing, the Commission nominated the following two individuals for consideration by the Governor:

James L. Cresswell, Jr.

Mark L. Hayes