Council Accepting Applications For Supreme Court Vacancy

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments is now accepting applications for the Supreme Court vacancy created by the passing of Justice Cornelia A. Clark on September 24, 2021.

Any interested applicant must be a licensed attorney who is at least 35 years of age, a resident of the state for five years, and a resident of the Eastern or Middle Tennessee Grand Divisions. Applicants must complete the designated application and submit it to the Administrative Office of the Courts by 12:00 p.m. CST on Friday, November 19th. Applicants should note the AOC must receive all materials by 12:00 p.m. CST and materials in transit that arrive after that time will not be accepted. The application is available on the judicial resources page of tncourts.gov, located here: http://tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources

Applicants will be interviewed on either Wednesday, December 8 or Thursday, December 9 at a location to be announced soon.