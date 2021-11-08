Governor Selects Two For Governor’s Council of Judicial Appointments

Governor Bill Lee appointed two new members to the Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments, which manages the application process, interviews candidates, and makes a recommendation to the governor for vacancies in the Tennessee appellate courts, Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board, or the Tennessee Claims Commission.

Dr. Logan Hampton of Jackson

Dr. Hampton serves as the president of Lane College. He earned his doctorate in higher education from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Hampton also holds a master’s degree from Northwestern State University and a bachelor’s degree from Arkansas Tech University.

District Attorney General Kim Helper of Franklin

General Helper serves as the District Attorney General for the 21st Judicial District, which covers Hickman, Lewis, Perry and Williamson counties. She earned a J.D. at Stetson University College of Law and a bachelor’s degree at the State University of New York at Buffalo.

The terms are effective immediately. Please visit the Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments webpage for more information on the Council.