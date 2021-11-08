Submit Release
News Search

There were 699 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,651 in the last 365 days.

Governor Selects Two For Governor’s Council of Judicial Appointments

Governor Bill Lee appointed two new members to the Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments, which manages the application process, interviews candidates, and makes a recommendation to the governor for vacancies in the Tennessee appellate courts, Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board, or the Tennessee Claims Commission.

Dr. Logan Hampton of Jackson

Dr. Hampton serves as the president of Lane College. He earned his doctorate in higher education from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Hampton also holds a master’s degree from Northwestern State University and a bachelor’s degree from Arkansas Tech University.

District Attorney General Kim Helper of Franklin

General Helper serves as the District Attorney General for the 21st Judicial District, which covers Hickman, Lewis, Perry and Williamson counties. She earned a J.D. at Stetson University College of Law and a bachelor’s degree at the State University of New York at Buffalo.

The terms are effective immediately. Please visit the Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments webpage for more information on the Council.

You just read:

Governor Selects Two For Governor’s Council of Judicial Appointments

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.