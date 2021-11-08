Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, November 8, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of November 8 include the following:

Monday, November 8 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony for Phase 1 of the Carolina Crossroads Project, 1698 Burnette Drive, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, November 9 at 8:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak to the Lexington Chamber of Commerce breakfast, Radius Church, 300 W. Main Street, Lexington, S.C.

Tuesday, November 9 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the South Carolina Baptist Convention’s Christian Life and Public Affairs Committee, First Baptist Church, 1306 Hampton Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, November 9 at 11:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will join the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs, the Vietnam POW Reunion Foundation, and former POWs for a press conference to announce the upcoming 49th Reunion Gala, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, November 10 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will join Scott Willis of DartPoints, Bob Quinn of South Carolina Research Authority and Daniel Dorsel of the Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics for the rollout of the South Carolina’s first Internet Exchange, 701 Whaley Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, November 10 at 1:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in a ribbon cutting with Providence Care and to recognize National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, Providence Care, 500 Lakeshore Parkway, Rock Hill, S.C.

Thursday, November 11 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will tour Tactical Medical Solutions, 1250 Harris Bridge Road, Anderson, S.C.

Thursday, November 11 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will tour ACL Airshop, 500 Park Commerce Road, Greenville, S.C.

Friday, November 12 at 8:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will lead a panel discussion in Women In Manufacturing: Leaders & Influencers at the South Carolina Manufacturing Conference, Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive, Room 202, Greenville, S.C.

Friday, November 12 at 12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the South Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership Manufacturing Excellence Awards, Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive, Room 202, Greenville, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: November 1, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of November 1, 2021, included:

Monday, November 1

12:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Tuesday, November 2

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a COVID-19 briefing call with state officials.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, SC.

1:00 PM: Policy meeting.

3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the historical preservation award ceremony and briefing for Dorchester Heritage Center, 934 US-78, Ridgeville, S.C.

5:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Summit reception, The Sanctuary, Grand Oakes Ballroom, Kiawah Island, S.C.

Wednesday, November 3

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a ribbon cutting for Greenville Technical College's Benson Campus Amphitheater, Greenville Technical College, 2522 Locust Hill Road, Taylors, S.C.

12:15 PM: Gov. McMaster visited and toured Greer Middle College, 138 W. McElhaney Road, Taylors, S.C.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster joined education officials and business leaders for an announcement for the Workforce Scholarships for the Future initiative, AFL Global, 170 Ridgeview Center Drive, Duncan, S.C.

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Clemson University Men of Color Leadership reception, Avenue in Greenville, 110 E. Court Street, sixth floor, Greenville, S.C.

Thursday, November 4

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a press conference with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Media availability.

12:15 PM: Policy meeting.

12:30 PM: Policy meeting.

1:50 PM: Meeting with local officials.

2:45 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Silver Crescent to Dr. R. Wayne Hanna, Governor’s Office, Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

3:15 PM: Meeting with a fellow constitutional officer.

3:40 PM: Agency meeting.

Friday, November 5

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a COVID-19 briefing call with state officials.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to John McIntosh, Governor’s Mansion, Columbia, S.C.

