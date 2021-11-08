Wildlife Express: Corvids are cool!

If you spend time outside, you have probably seen a bird from the corvid family. There are nine different kinds of corvids in Idaho: the common raven, American crow, black-billed magpie, Clark’s nutcracker and five species of jays. The jays you might see are Steller’s jay, Woodhouse’s scrub-jay, pinyon jay, Canada jay, and even an occasional eastern blue jay.

Get to know these social birds in the November edition of Wildlife Express.

Wildlife Express is an Idaho Fish and Game monthly publication about wildlife species and subjects. To read past editions, visit https://idfg.idaho.gov/education/wildlife-express.