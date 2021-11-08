Route 4064 Peebles Road Utility Work this Week in McCandless

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing utility pole replacement work on Route 4064 (Peebles Road) in the Town of McCandless, Allegheny County will occur Tuesday through Friday, November 9-12 weather permitting.

Beginning Tuesday morning, a portion of Peebles Road between Hosack Elementary School Drive and Meadow Road will close to traffic from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Friday, November 12. Through traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

South of the Closure

From Peebles Road, take Cumberland Road westbound

Turn right onto Babcock Boulevard

Turn right onto Hemlock Drive

Follow Hemlock Drive to Peebles Road

End detour

North of the Closure

Crews from Henkels and McCoy will conduct utility pole replacement work.

Please use caution when travelling through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Robert Teachout at 412-216-5037 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

