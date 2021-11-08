Route 19 Banksville Road Lane Restrictions Begin Tuesday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 19 (Banksville Road) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will begin Tuesday, November 9 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on northbound Banksville Road between Crane Avenue and I-376 (Parkway West) weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, November 19. Crews from Infrasource will conduct gas line repair work. No restrictions will occur in the southbound lanes.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Brian Dawson at 412-852-8251 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

