Submit Release
News Search

There were 650 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,607 in the last 365 days.

Anti-Icing System Maintenance Starts Tuesday Night in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing maintenance work on anti-icing systems in various locations in Allegheny County, will start Tuesday night, November 9 weather permitting.

Maintenance work on anti-icing systems will occur from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. weeknights through Friday night, November 19 in the following locations: 

  • I-376 (Parkway West) at the Carnegie/Heidelberg (Exit 65) interchange in Scott Township. Lane and shoulder restrictions will occur.

  • I-279 (Parkway North) over McKnight Road in the City of Pittsburgh. Shoulder restrictions will occur.

  • Southbound I-79 ramp to westbound I-376 (Parkway West) in Robinson Township. Shoulder restrictions will occur.

  • Eastbound I-376 (Parkway West) ramp to northbound I-79 in Collier and Robinson townships. Shoulder restrictions will occur.

Crews from Boschung America will conduct the maintenance work.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

Anti-Icing System Maintenance Starts Tuesday Night in Allegheny County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.