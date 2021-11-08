Anti-Icing System Maintenance Starts Tuesday Night in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing maintenance work on anti-icing systems in various locations in Allegheny County, will start Tuesday night, November 9 weather permitting.

Maintenance work on anti-icing systems will occur from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. weeknights through Friday night, November 19 in the following locations:

I-376 (Parkway West) at the Carnegie/Heidelberg (Exit 65) interchange in Scott Township. Lane and shoulder restrictions will occur.

I-279 (Parkway North) over McKnight Road in the City of Pittsburgh. Shoulder restrictions will occur.

Southbound I-79 ramp to westbound I-376 (Parkway West) in Robinson Township. Shoulder restrictions will occur.

Eastbound I-376 (Parkway West) ramp to northbound I-79 in Collier and Robinson townships. Shoulder restrictions will occur.

Crews from Boschung America will conduct the maintenance work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

