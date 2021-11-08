PennDOT Starts Audio Outreach for the Bayfront Parkway Project

​As part of the ongoing community engagement efforts for the Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor Improvement Project, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host a series of podcast-style programs starting this month.

“Let’s Talk Bayfront” will be held at 12:05 PM the third Tuesday of each month through Microsoft Teams Live. Episodes will run 22 to 25 minutes long and listeners can join anytime during the live program.

The topics for each month will focus on a different aspect of the project and how it is part of the overall goal to increase accessibility between the downtown and the waterfront and safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists who travel along the roadway. The program format will give listeners a chance to hear updates and specifics and submit questions on the topic through the platforms chat feature.

Topics and guests will be announced in advance and individual links to each episode will be available at Bayfront Parkway page on www.penndot.gov/District1 and will be posted in the project Facebook group. All programs will be recorded and posted on the webpage following the live sessions. A prerecorded episode giving an overview of the project is already available.

The first three live episodes of the series are scheduled to include the following:

November 16 – Survey Results with Design Project Manager Tom McClelland;

December 21 – Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Bridge with Construction Project Manager Justin Baker; and

January 18 – Pedestrian and Bicycle Features with Consultant Team Member Jim O’Mara.

To submit a question in advance or to be added to a distribution list for information related to the series, email BayfrontProject@pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

