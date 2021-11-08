PennDOT Invites Public to Comment on I-81 Susquehanna Project

Virtual public meeting available online for 30 days; In-person meeting scheduled for Nov 15.

Dunmore, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host an on-demand virtual public meeting for the I-81 Susquehanna Project from noon on Nov. 8 to Dec. 8, 2021. The meeting can be accessed online by visiting www.penndot.gov/i81Susquehanna. An in-person public open house has also been scheduled for Nov. 15 at the Blue Ridge School District High School.

The I-81 Susquehanna Project is a candidate for bridge tolling through the PennDOT Pathways Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership Initiative. The Pathways program seeks to identify potential alternative funding solutions for transportation in the state. Under the initiative, tolls collected would be used for the bridges' construction, maintenance and operation.

PennDOT is re-evaluating a Categorical Exclusion that was previously approved for the I-81 Susquehanna Project under the National Environmental Policy Act to examine how bridge tolling might affect local communities and how the alternate routes drivers could take to avoid the toll might impact local traffic and roadways. This is separate from the last re-evaluation and public meeting in July 2021, which related to slight design changes at four areas along the project corridor.

The I-81 Susquehanna Project is a nine-mile stretch of reconstruction and repair work along Interstate 81 from New Milford Borough to the New York border. In addition to the full repaving and replacement of guide rail and barrier systems, signage and drainage network, the work includes the replacement of one overpass structure, four dual bridges over local creeks, roads and a railroad, as well as the main dual bridge over the Susquehanna River between Hallstead Borough and Great Bend Borough, which were built in 1961 and rehabilitated in 1979, 1993 and 2006. The purpose of the project is to provide safe and reliable travel on the I-81 corridor, including the crossing over the Susquehanna River, and to address aging pavement and infrastructure.

PennDOT encourages everyone to review the materials and provide input on the information presented in the virtual meeting. The on-demand virtual public meeting site contains information about the project's design plans, environmental studies, tolling implementation and mitigation, and schedule.

The project team will be accepting comments throughout the duration of the comment period, which ends at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2021. Online comments can be submitted directly from the meeting website or via the below methods. All comments will receive equal consideration regardless of the method of submission.

Email: i81Susquehanna@pa.gov

Hotline: (570) 892-4004

Mail: PennDOT District 4, Attn: 1-81 Susquehanna Project, 55 Keystone Industrial Park, Dunmore, PA 18512

The public can also attend a public open house for the project. At this open house, participants will have the opportunity to learn more and speak with members of the project team. The public can drop by any time during the open house at their convenience. The date, time and location are:

Monday, Nov. 15 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Blue Ridge School District High School

5150 School Road, New Milford, PA 18834

Those who would like to request translation services for the I-81 Susquehanna Project can reach out via the project email at i81Susquehanna@pa.gov or hotline number, (570) 892-4004. Si usted desea solicitar servicios de traducción para el Proyecto I-88 Susquehanna, por favor contacte al correo electrónico del proyecto i81Susquehanna@pa.gov o llame a la línea directa del proyecto (570) 892-4004.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044

# # #