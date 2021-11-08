Minnesota! The Modern Day Selma Wins Grand Prize Best Documentary at Silver State Film Festival

Every Police Officer in the Nation Should See this Film

The film follows a group of protesters that make demands in the days immediately following the George Floyd Murder.

CENTURY CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minnesota! The Modern Day Selma announced today that it has won Grand Prize Best Documentary Film at the Silver State Film Festival that was held at the Orleans Hotel in Las Vegas. This brings the film to a total of 13 Film Festival Awards, including 3 for Best Director and has 23 Official Selections in Film Festivals all over the world. The film strikes a nerve in that Police violence is likely to continue with no solution in sight. George Floyd became the face of police violence when Derek Chauvin placed his knee on the neck of Floyd resulting in Floyd's death. Americans all saw the buildings burning around the country that erupted as a result of the senseless killing. Chauvin has since been convicted of this murder.Minnesota! The Modern Day Selma which has been submitted for an OSCARaddresses the issue of Police Violence by following a group of protesters, including Congressional Candidate Joe Collins in the immediate aftermath of the George Floyd Murder. Now this film has qualified to be considered for a 2022 Academy AwardThe film achieved a theatrical release opening on October 22nd. Minnesota racked up an impressive weekend per screen average of $1,420 on a single screen at the Laemmle Monica Film Complex in Santa Monica, California. Minnesota beat out big screen films including Disney’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise, 20th Century Studios The Last Duel, Free Guy, Bleeker Street’s Mass, I’m your Man, A24’s Lamb, National Geographic’s Becoming Cousteau, Universal’s Candyman, Dear Evan Hansen and Searchlight’s The Eyes of Tammy Faye - in most cases by nearly double.The Silver State Film Festival Award brings the total to 13 film awards including the Marina Del Rey Film Festival Best Documentary and the Silicon Beach Film Festival Best Director award.The film is a civil rights anthem that takes place in the immediate aftermath of the George Floyd Murder following civil rights activist and Congressional Candidate Joe Collins on his path to make a difference in police reform. Andy Libby said, "Every police officer in the country should be required to watch the film."Film Synopsis:The Civil Rights Baton is Passed to a New GenerationThe murder of George Floyd changed the world. As protests erupted worldwide, one group traveled to Minnesota to stand in solidarity with the families of those impacted by police violence. They reached out to politicians and invited them to grieve with the community. For several days nobody came but what these men would accomplish was a surprise to them.That last day, candidates and sitting politicians appeared to stand in solidarity with the people. The demands that these men had been making of all the politicians they contacted were being heard and heeded.But like all movements, there were those standing by to hi-jack their peaceful protest with the stigma of violence. These agitators were stopped from turning the protest violent. Surrounded by police, in a very dangerous situation, there was a narrow path to victory and achievement. These men were able to navigate treacherous waters. But one of them was arrested trying to stop a protester from attacking a police officer.About the Director and Producer:Director, Michael Douglas Carlin is known for his research on the murders of Tupac and Biggie focused on the connections between the Rampart Scandal and Death Row Records. When the murder of George Floyd happened, he followed a team of people including Congressional Candidate Joe Collins down to Minnesota to document their experiences fighting for justice.Film producer, Omar Bradley is known for his role in shutting down the corrupt Compton Police Department while Mayor of Compton. He brought his sensitivities to this film in understanding the need for police reform that must be carefully balanced with every community’s need for quality policing.Both Michael Douglas Carlin and Omar Bradley are available for interviews about the film.

