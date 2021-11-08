Dida Clifton, founder of TheOfficeSquad, honored in Entrepreneur category for NAWBO’s 2021 Women of Distinction Awards
Beyond bookkeeping and accounting, TheOfficeSquad offers COO services, phone reception, QuickBooks support, virtual assistance and more
I’m very honored that a group would select me for this award out of hundreds of people.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Southern Nevada chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) honored TheOfficeSquad Founder Dida Clifton with a 2021 Women of Distinction Award in the Entrepreneur category.
The awards event was held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. The local NAWBO chapter is one of 60 nationwide and grants Women of Distinction Awards annually in a number of categories.
Clifton started TheOfficeSquad in 2001, initially as a bookkeeping service for local Las Vegas small businesses. Through her client experiences, along with volunteer work with businesses and nonprofits, she discovered small enterprises needed a lot more than bookkeeping services.
“I saw how small business owners really needed processes and systems. Big corporations have them, but the mom-and-pop shops are the ones who really need them badly,” Clifton said.
A U.S. Air Force veteran and military spouse, Clifton leveraged her military background and understanding of systems and operations to expand TheOfficeSquad’s offerings. Over time, her company has grown to offer easy-to-use plug-and-play options for small companies in need of operational supports so that owners can focus on building their companies instead of administrative work.
In addition to bookkeeping and accounting, TheOfficeSquad offers COO services, phone reception, hosted QuickBooks training and support, virtual assistance, along with access to legal, CPA, CFO guidance, business coaching and more.
“You can start a business and have all you need from day one without needing to hire people right away,” she added.
TheOfficeSquad is scaling rapidly and today serves more than 200 clients through two Nevada locations (Northwest Las Vegas and Henderson) with another opening soon in Salt Lake City. Clifton has 11 employees and is looking to add two more.
Building TheOfficeSquad is also part of Clifton’s drive to shift the narrative for businesses away from thinking about operational support as simply hiring a bookkeeper. It’s more about developing needed systems.
“I’m trying to change how people think about growing a small business,” she said.
Clifton has served in a number of roles with the Southern Nevada chapter of NAWBO, including membership chair and vice president. She counts building a community of women business owners, who learn from and encourage one another, as one of the keys to the successful growth of her own business. She also enjoys helping start-ups and small companies by speaking and volunteering with small business groups. In December, she will present at StartUp Nevada’s Founder’s BootCamp with the topic “Even Start-Ups Need Systems.”
“I’ve been in the Valley for 20 years and NAWBO has contributed so many great experiences to my time here,” she added. “I’m very honored that a group would select me for this award out of hundreds of people. It kind of validates what I’ve been trying to do, but I must say that I was still very surprised and humbled.”
TheOfficeSquad helps clients maximize productivity and efficiency, while lowering overhead and implementing a complete corporate structure. Learn more at TheOfficeSquad.com.
