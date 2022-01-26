December Real Estate Closing Allows Coworking Concept’s Second Las Vegas Valley Location to Open
The Coop, a unique collaborative coworking space, opening second location in February after owner closes on $3.6 million deal in the southern part of city
I have found that people want the privacy of an office while enjoying access to the open communal space.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A real estate transaction that closed in December is allowing The Coop, a successful office coworking space started in Summerlin, to open its second location in the Las Vegas Valley in February.
— Dana Berggren
On December 29, 2021, buyer 5955 Edmond St LLC, represented by Dana Berggren of Berggren Commercial Real Estate, closed on the property located at 5955 South Edmond Street, near the intersection of Russell Road and Decatur Boulevard.
The Seller, S&S Unlimited, was represented by Brian Riffel and Tyler Jones of Colliers International.
Set on 0.43 acres, the 2-story, 18,938 square-foot building, originally built in 2006, will be the home to the second location of The Coop.
The original Coop’s location at 1925 Village Center Circle, in Summerlin, opened in 2017 and saw immediate success. Berggren, who is part of the new ownership group, said the Edmond Street building was the “perfect set up offering a variety of meeting spaces and an office intensive layout” and required few modifications to build out the company’s second location.
“I’ve been looking for additional Coop locations since the first one opened five years ago. As a commercial real estate broker, I’m presented with opportunities all of the time and up until this one, none were a good fit,” Berggren said. “Some either weren’t the right location or needed a lot of modification. And if you’re familiar with construction costs right now, a major retrofit of a building is not an endeavor I was willing to undertake at this time.”
The new facility is larger than the original Coop and will include conference spaces, classrooms, a podcast room, convenient access to the airport and many other shopping and entertainment amenities near the South Strip.
“I have found that people want the privacy of an office while enjoying access to the open communal space,” Berggren added. “The wow factor for us with this building is the two-story atrium entry. This will be the heart of The Coop, where we will serve locally roasted coffee, food from local caterers, and it will be decorated, designed and furnished by locals. Throughout the space you will see murals and artwork from locals as well.”
Learn more about The Coop or find out about how to get on the interest list for its new location. You can also call (702) 636-9101 for more information.
