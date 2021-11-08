Phase One of a $23.5 Million Renovation Completed at the Houstonian Club
We are thrilled with the completion of Phase One. The current changes will provide our members enhanced amenities and conveniences to make their fitness experience at the Houstonian Club easy and fun.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houstonian Club, the nationally recognized health and fitness facility of The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, and a Forbes Four-Star property, just completed Phase One of their $23.5 million renovation plan, which began in March of this year. Located on 27 wooded acres in the middle of the Galleria area of Houston, Texas, the luxury sports and fitness facility is one of only two properties in Texas to receive the elite Platinum Club Status by Platinum Clubs of America.
— Cher Harris, Houstonian Club General Manager
"We are thrilled with the completion of Phase One," says Cher Harris, General Manager of the Houstonian Club. "The current changes will provide our members enhanced amenities and conveniences to make their fitness experience at the Houstonian Club easy and fun. We look forward to showcasing vibrant and exciting spaces for club members and guests to enjoy through all three phases of renovation."
Phases two and three will occur over the next 9-12 months to minimize disruption to programs, services, and members' experience. Huitt-Zollars Inc. is the architect of record for the Houstonian Campus, and Forney Construction is the construction manager and general contractor. Fabiano Designs, known for its expertise in the club industry, directs the club project.
Phase One Renovations at the Houstonian Club include:
Breathe:
Houstonian Yoga has been reimagined into a 1,961 square foot studio named Breathe. With cork floors and indirect cove lighting, the Breathe studio features an expansive 53' wide wall for handstands & other wall exercises. There are also large windows with views out to the Tennis Plaza. No columns or mirrors are present in the space allowing optimized viewing and connection with yoga instructors.
Refine:
Refine is a 430 square foot studio dedicated to private yoga instruction and specialty classes. Refine has cork floors and features one wall of Stall Bars, a beautiful 9-station Yoga Wall wall, and five aerial silk stations suspended from the ceiling.
Move:
The newly designed Move Studio (former Studio A) is bright and inviting in a central location of the Club. State-of-the-art design, lighting, and equipment allow instructors to enhance the group exercise experience in this space. Suspended wood flooring protects joints while enjoying popular HIIT, Cardio, Tabata, and Core classes.
Strong:
It's in the name. The new Strong Studio (former Studio C) is for our strength and weight-focused classes. Enjoy one of the Houstonian-curated classes to build strength - both physically and mentally. Enhancements were made in lighting, storage, visibility, and experience for members and guests to get the most out of their workouts.
Synergy:
The Synergy Studio offers a variety of innovative and energetic small group classes utilizing the Pilates Reformer and Versa Climber. The studio is dedicated to Kim Kilway, a longtime Houstonian instructor who brought the definition of Synergy to life. The classes offered in this studio will honor her legacy of musicality and class presentation skills that create the optimal workout experience.
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa just celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2020. It is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star, urban retreat located adjacent to the city's iconic Memorial Park, and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.
