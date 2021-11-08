Governor Cox, President Adams, Speaker Wilson and military officials recognize Utah Centenarian Veterans

Gov. Spencer J. Cox, Senate President Stuart Adams, Speaker Brad Wilson and representatives from the Utah Army National Guard, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy recognize and address Utah centenarian Veterans in a video message.

“Over the past century, you have watched our nation grow and progress even through the most challenging of times. Your service and sacrifice to defend our nation have kept us moving forward as a people in constant pursuit of the ideals and values on which this country was founded,” said Cox in video remarks. “Your service over the years, both in and out of uniform, have made this state and our beloved nation a better place.”

“My father would be 101 years old this year… how proud I am of him and his service and how proud I am of each one of you,” said President Adams. “Thank you for all you have done for all our families.”

“In the last 100 years, you and this country have seen the growth of a nation,” Said Speaker Wilson. “A special thanks to our centenarians Veterans for their years of service and sacrifice.”

Brigadier General Tyler B. Smith of the Utah Army National Guard, Captain Brent Trickel of the U.S. Navy, and Major Vince S. Margiotta and Sergeant Major David Falley of the U.S. Marine Corps also addressed the centenarian Veterans, thanking them and their families for their service.

The video message, a framed certificate, and the Governor’s challenge coin were sent to each centenarian Veteran as a token of Utah’s appreciation for their service and example.

