The following is a list of Veterans Day ceremonies at MDVA cemeteries and memorials. Although MDVA serves as the host site for Veterans Day events, these ceremonies are planned by external organizations. The Department appreciates all who attend to honor those who have served. We look forward to seeing our community at one of these events.

9:00am-12:00pm, November 11

War Memorial Building 101 North Gay Street Baltimore, MD

11:00am, November 11

Crownsville Veterans Cemetery 1122 Sunrise Beach Road Crownsville, MD

Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery 11501 Garrison Forest Road Owings Mills, MD

World War II Memorial 1920 Ritchie Highway (Rt. 450 at Naval Academy Bridge) Annapolis, MD

Vietnam Veterans Memorial 2825 South Hanover Street (Middle Branch Park) Baltimore, MD

1:30pm, November 11 Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery 6827 East New Market Ellwood Road Hurlock, MD

2:00pm, November 11

Rocky Gap Veterans Cemetery 14205 Pleasant Valley Road, NE Flintstone, MD

*Due to construction there will be no ceremony at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. MDVA continues to search for an organization to host a ceremony at the Korean War Memorial. If your organization is interested, please contact mdveteransinfo@maryland.gov

