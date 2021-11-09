Execs in the Know to Host an Exclusive Outsourcing Briefing Event — December 9, 2021

These events are specially designed for CX end-users, and the agenda is always built around the notion of learning, sharing, actionable ideas, and valuable takeaways.”
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global customer experience (CX) industry leader Execs In The Know (EITK) is pleased to announce its upcoming Outsourcing Briefing — a special virtual event designed exclusively for end-user corporate brand practitioners. The Briefing will take place December 9, 2021 from 11:30 AM–1:30 PM ET, followed by a private, corporate peer-to-peer discussion on December 10, 2021 from 11:30 AM–12:30 PM ET.

Throughout this highly anticipated event, Execs In The Know’s President, Chad McDaniel, will be joined by co-host Joy Park, Vice President of Business Partner Strategy and Support at Comcast, and a panel of five industry experts including Kristen Conner (Concentrix), Mary Flynn (24-7 Intouch), Alan Pendleton (ArenaCX), Martin Lehtio (iQor), and Kory Laszewski (TELUS International).

During the two-hour Day 1 agenda, the co-hosts will lead an interactive discussion with the brand practitioners as the panelists share their insights on a variety of outsourcing-specific topics including tackling new labor market realities, maximizing performance in a work-from-home environment, and the evolution of next-generation agent skillsets. Regardless of where a company is at in its outsourcing journey, the Outsourcing Briefing will offer a bounty of best practices, bright ideas, and actionable takeaways for getting greater value from their outsourcing strategies. The event will conclude with a one-hour Day 2, corporate-only group conversation where participants will debrief and discuss key takeaways from the previous day’s panel.

“Our Outsourcing Briefing events are always an excellent opportunity for connecting our CX leadership community with both the subject experts and the ideas that can make a big difference on how an outsourcing program performs,” said Chad McDaniel. “These events are specially designed for CX end-users, and the agenda is always built around the notion of learning, sharing, actionable ideas, and valuable takeaways.”

Learn more about the Outsourcing Briefing here:
https://execsintheknow.com/events/outsourcing-dec2021/

About

Execs In The Know brings together customer experience (CX) leaders from across industries in an effort to advance the conversation and set a new agenda for delivering amazing experiences for consumers. As a global community of the brightest minds in CX, Execs In The Know provides opportunities to learn, share, network, and engage to innovate. Operating under the motto, “Leaders Learning From Leaders,” Execs In The Know facilitates many opportunities for community engagement, such as its bi-annual national event, Customer Response Summit; virtual CX series, CustomerCONNECT; and private, online community, Know It All “KIA.” There are also exclusive, laser-focused engagements like industry briefings, live luncheons, and virtual executive roundtables. Execs In The Know also guides and informs the industry with a rich tapestry of CX-related content that includes CX Insight magazine, industry research, webinars, podcasts, blogs, and much more. To learn more about Execs In The Know visit:

https://execsintheknow.com/

