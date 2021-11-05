2021-11-05 11:20:56.483 $100,000 Lottery Winner: 'My Legs Gave Out!'

2021-11-05 11:20:56.483

A Pemiscot County woman was in R & P Service, 1305 E. Highway 84 in Hayti, when she noticed the Missouri Lottery “Black Pearls” Scratchers game and decided to purchase a ticket.

“It was completely random,” the woman shared.

After Scratching off the ticket, she was shocked to realize she had found one of six $100,000 top prizes offered in the game.

“My legs gave out!” she exclaimed. “That was the most I’ve ever won!”

As for what she is going to do with her winnings she and her husband plan to purchase a new home.

“Black Pearls” is a $5 game with over $3.8 million in unclaimed prizes, including one more top prize of $100,000 and one $20,000 prize.

In FY21, players in Pemiscot County won more than $7.4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $646,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $1.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.