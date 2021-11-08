Leading Service Integrator Gigster Partners with Blockchain Tooling Provider Tatum
Gigster, an industry-leading service integrator for blockchain companies, announces partnership with Tatum to connect startups to the latest tech in blockchainAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top-tier enterprise application integrator, Gigster, today announced their partnership with blockchain developer Tatum. With this partnership, Gigster and Tatum bring forth a unified framework for rapid application development in the blockchain industry.
Gigster provides a platform where anyone from start ups to enterprises can access complete teams of experienced global top talent for accelerated software management in the NFT, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industries. With a pool of pre-vetted project managers, developers, and service experts, Gigster significantly reduces the amount of time and effort companies have to put in for high-tech project development along with decreasing risk and improving outcomes.
Tatum is a blockchain development platform focused on making blockchain protocols easier for developers. With the aim of building better solutions faster, Tatum provides infrastructure and a unified framework that allows developers to build on flexible solutions without any previous blockchain experience. They believe blockchain development should be easy, and they’ve created developer-friendly SDKs and APIs to achieve just that.
“We will leverage the calibrated teams we host on our platform with Tatum’s tools as a way to catapult into faster, more efficient blockchain development,'' said Cory Hymel, Gigster’s Head of Blockchain. “This will also allow us to scale faster, and grow as a trusted partner in the blockchain space.”
As part of the partnership, Gigster will utilize its existing network of reliable subject matter experts and proven delivery methodology to help companies build cutting edge solutions faster on Tatum’s powerful platform.
While accessing talent remains a big struggle for modern tech businesses, Gigster’s union with Tatum will provide them the leverage needed to win the race of quality.
About Gigster
Founded in 2013 and backed by investors Andreessen Horowitz, Redpoint Ventures, Greylock Partners, Sound Ventures, Y Combinator, and others, Gigster has helped hundreds of businesses deliver thousands of innovative software products to their customers. In 2021, Gigster was acquired by Ionic Partners, LLC (“Ionic”) and appointed Andy Tryba as CEO. The new investment enabled Gigster to continue to drive innovation from its position as the leading application development partner for enterprise businesses.
The Gigster platform delivers business impact with applications that matter at startup speed. Gigster’s network of highly-skilled software developers, engineers, designers and product managers provides Fortune 500 companies and enterprise clients with access to the world’s top technical talent from the best universities and companies around the world.
For more information, please visit www.gigster.com or follow @trygigster on Twitter.
About Tatum
Tatum is a development platform that unifies 40+ blockchain protocols into a single framework, allowing any developer to build apps with no previous blockchain experience. The platform is used by over 12,000 developers from around the world. Apps built on Tatum are used by tens of millions of end-users and process billions of dollars worth of transactions per month. Earlier this year, Tatum made waves in the tech world by winning the European final of the Startup World Cup and becoming a top 5 finalist in the TechCrunch Startup Battlefield as the first-ever blockchain startup selected to participate.
For more information, please visit www.tatum.io or www.twitter.com/tatum_io.
