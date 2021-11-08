AsomBroso Brings Tequila to a New Level of Innovation and Offers Ownership Stake
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ricardo Gamarra, the CEO and founder of AsomBroso Tequila, has a long history of ushering in unique products in the tequila world.
According to: MarketWatch: Tequila is the hottest spirits category on the market, and it’s not just a volume play—its fans are reaching for the top shelf at unprecedented rates. In the last five years, the Tequila category has seen 41% growth, according to Impact Databank.”
And now tequila lovers have the opportunity to have an ownership stake in a growing brand dedicated to excellence. AsomBroso has partnered with the equity crowdfunding platform startengine.com to raise capital for its next growth phase through the offering of stock shares. You don’t have to have the Hollywood paychecks of celebrities with tequila brands like George Clooney or Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. You can invest as little as $480, and at the $1,000 level additional rewards start, where you’ll receive a bottle of the company’s El Platino blanco tequila.
Gamarra was the first distiller to market a pink-hued, Bordeaux-rested reposado, rest a 5-year añejo in new French oak barrels, and rest extra-aged 11-year añejo tequila in a new French oak barrel. His highest achievement today, The Collaboration, is a 12-year double barrel-rested tequila that combines his 11-year Extra Añejo with Silver Oak Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon American oak barrels for an additional 13 months. This produced a tequila that achieved a rating of 97 from industry expert Anthony Dias Blue in The Tasting Panel Magazine, making it the publication’s highest rated tequila. AsomBroso’s tequilas have also been awarded multiple honors from the Robb Report’s “Best of the Best” and named “Top Tequila” in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
AsomBroso is the Spanish word for “amazing.” The company offers a wide array of ultra-premium triple-distilled tequilas made to be savored one sip at a time, ranging from its award-winning blanco tequila at an approximate retail price of $40 per bottle, to The Collaboration Extra Anejo tequila, priced at more than $1,800.00 per bottle. Its distillery is located in the town of Amatitan Mexico, in the heart of the Jalisco region, home to the most treasured blue agave crop in the country. AsomBroso’s uniquely shaped bottle is an 18th Century hand-blown decanter crafted by artisanal glass blowers on the island of Murano in Venice, Italy, which brings a level of artistry to any bar shelf.
The company’s products are distributed in 28 states, with the goal of expanding distribution to all 50 US states and Canada over the next 6 months. Its brand has a strong presence in top US retail wine and spirits chains, including Costco, Kroger, and Total Wine & More, and a reorder rate of 85%. The company has seen a 750% increase in revenues over the past year as the premium tequila market grows, with projections of nearly 75% additional market growth in the next five years.
