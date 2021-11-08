Submit Release
ADVISORY – EXETER TOWNSHIP – TOMORROW – Berks County DUI Task Force to Conduct Enforcement Activity Highlighting

Tomorrow, members of Berks County DUI Taskforce including Exeter Township Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Highway Safety Network, local towing services, and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will conduct an enforcement activity to highlight Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law.

The enforcement is part of Pennsylvania’s Highway Safety Program and is funded by part of PennDOT’s investment of federal funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Members of the media are encouraged to attend.

WHAT: Berks County DUI Taskforce will hold a media event to highlight Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law. WHEN: Tomorrow November 9, 2021; 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM WHERE: 489 East Neversink Road Reading, PA 19606

MEDIA CONTACT: Sean Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov

                         # # #

