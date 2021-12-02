JD Technologies Global, LLC Selected by Gränges Powder Metallurgy to Represent Their DISPAL® Aluminum Alloy in the USA
JD Technologies Global will use their extensive field sales expertise to pursue new applications for Gränges proven High Performance DISPAL® Aluminum AlloysORMOND BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JD Technologies Global, LLC, an effective field sales company and Gränges, an established manufacturer of DISPAL® High Performance Aluminum Alloys that are available as solid blocks, extruded profiles or machined to customer requirements, will work together to expand their market share in the United States. The DISPAL® high silicon is superior to Aluminum with higher temperature thresholds, higher stiffness characteristics, lower thermal expansion, and low friction. It is also lighter than steel and lower cost than Titanium. This relationship creates a gateway to the US market for Gränges expertise and extensive product fabrication capability to enhance performance and significantly reduce product life cycle costs for their customer’s products.
“We are very pleased that Gränges has selected JD Technologies Global, LLC as their strategic partner in the United States. They have been extremely successful in helping customers throughout Europe improve their end-product performance while reducing life cycle costs significantly with the use of high silicon aluminum alloy components. We can now offer our valued US customer base the advantages of this material which will result in the same benefits” said John Knott, President of JD Technologies Global, LLC.
“We are delighted to be teamed with JD Technologies Global, LLC to help market our superior performance aluminum alloys in the United States,” said Joakim Andersson, Sales Manager of Gränges. “Our proven material offers the benefit of enhanced performance due to high temperature resistance, significantly reduced wear, high stiffness and strength, low density and weight, a very low coefficient of thermal expansion, and excellent thermal shock behavior. Significant life cycle cost savings are attained due to the vast improvement in component life. Industries that benefit from the advantages of DISPAL® materials include but are not limited to aerospace, satellite technology, military & defense, high precision industrial automation including pick and place, electronics, medical with demanding applications such as pumps, laser systems, hydraulics, IR and other high-performance cameras to name only a few.”
About Gränges Powder Metallurgy
Gränges Powder Metallurgy is an established manufacturer of DISPAL® material which is a range of high-performance aluminum alloys produced using a spray compaction process. The DISPAL® high silicon material is superior to aluminum with higher temperature thresholds, higher stiffness characteristics, lower thermal expansion, and low friction. It is also lighter than steel and lower cost than Titanium. These alloys are used in a wide range of applications from mass production automotive powertrain components to Formula One, from commercial aircraft to satellites. Other applications include high precision optical and measurement instrumentation, printing equipment and pick & place technology where unmatched productivity, accuracy and reliability are required. For more information, visit https://www.granges.com/
About JD Technologies Global, LLC
JD Technologies Global, LLC provides premium sales and marketing services to a group of high quality, complementary manufacturers of engineered services and products who serve the industrial, aerospace, military & defense and medical industries. They develop long term relationships with key customers who value the consultative style of selling and who wish to interface with sales professionals of high integrity. Their approach is to use proven consultative selling techniques. Consultative selling is a collaborative process that leads customers/prospects through an analysis of their current situation to a resulting improvement. For more information on JD Technologies, LLC, their products, services, and their consultative selling methodology, visit www.JDTechSales.com
