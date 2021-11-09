Coinlist.me rebrands to CoinText, a vibrant educational resource for cryptocurrency traders

Investoo Group has rebranded Coinlist.me into CoinText, a website that contextualises the exciting world of cryptocurrency for entry-level investors.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investoo Group has rebranded Coinlist.me into CoinText, a website that contextualises the exciting world of cryptocurrency for entry-level investors. CoinText makes sense of the blockchain in an accessible and fun way.

The www.cointext.com platform will continue Coinlist.me’s successful legacy of publishing informative cryptocurrency content. It joins Investoo brands in providing easily understandable and in-depth cryptocurrency education for all. CoinText also covers Spanish, Italian, and French languages to support our global audience. Our vision is to create opportunities for every cryptocurrency investor by inspiring, educating and entertaining.

David Merry, CEO of Investoo Group, said: “Cryptocurrency continues to attract new investors with little experience trading in financial markets. At Investoo Group, our vision is to be the world’s primary connection to investing online. CoinText is the latest of our brands that will guide new investors towards the best cryptocurrencies and brokerage platforms for their needs. We're excited to announce the rebranding to CoinText to expand the site's outreach and exciting portfolio of educational content.”

Rebranding to CoinText better embraces our goals of putting readers ahead of the curve, and delivering information on emerging trends like NFTs or Decentralised Finance (DeFi). The brand serves as a friendly guide for all levels of investors, with particular emphasis on welcoming new investors into the market.

CEO, David Merry added: “The road to investing can be challenging enough when you're getting started, and we believe that providing educational guides will make new investors confident in their first steps. This has been a core goal of Investoo Group since its inception, and CoinText promises to continue this effort with a new style of accessible and entertaining content for entry-level investors.”

Read more information: https://cointext.com/news/cointext-announcement/

About Investoo Group

Investoo Group provides users with trustworthy digital finance news, trusted education and market analysis via an extensive portfolio of authoritative global, multilingual brands such as CoinText.com.

