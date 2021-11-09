Unhealthy Night Cravings Increase as DST Ends: Nightfood, OTCQB: $NGTF Pioneering Sleep-Friendly Snacking for Millions

NGTF Logo Make Nightfood your go to snack when Pregnant! $NGTF Ice Cream Sleep Friendly Natural Ice Cream is NGTF! NGTF Hotel set

Nightfood (OTCQB: NGTF) Pioneering Sleep-Friendly Snacking for Hundreds of Millions of Nighttime Snackers

Nightfood Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:NGTF)

It is important to remember, Nightfood is not simply an ice cream company. Its goal is to be able to offer people a variety of sleep-friendly versions of snack formats including cookies, chip & candy” — NGTF CEO Sean Folkson

TARRYTOWN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unhealthy Night Cravings Increase When Daylight Saving Time Ends: Nightfood (OTCQB: NGTF) Pioneering Sleep-Friendly Snacking for Hundreds of Millions of Nighttime Snackers- Nightfood Ice Cream is Available in over 1,500 Supermarkets, Including Walmart Regions, Divisions of Albertson’s and HEB, and Hundreds of Independent Grocery Stores.- National Hotel Rollout Expected- Company is one of Four Finalists in Real California Milk Excelerator Competition, Competing for $250,000 in Prizes- Category Interest from Pepsi, Unilever, and NestleAmericans spend over $50 billion annually on snacks consumed between dinner and bed. The most popular choices are ice cream, cookies, chips, and candy. In addition to being generally unhealthy, such snacks have the potential to impair sleep quality due to excess fat and sugar before bed.Nightfood (OTCQB: NGTF) set out to solve this $50 billion consumer problem where ancient, hardwired survival cravings for sweets and fats meet modern consumer needs for better health and quality sleep. The company is pioneering a new snack category in the process.Global food giants like Nestle, Unilever, and Pepsi have recently expressed interest in nighttime snacking and in using nutrition to help people sleep better. But the company leading the way is NGTF. Nightfood ice cream is currently available in divisions of major supermarkets such as Walmart and Albertsons.NGTF has announced that a national ice cream rollout is being finalized with a leading international hotel chain. National hotel distribution could serve as a major consumer catalyst, accelerating mainstream adoption of the night snack category. NGTF management is targeting availability in 7,500 hotel locations in the United States by the summer of 2022.The ice cream is the first mainstream snack line from NGTF. Nightfood pints are uniquely formulated by sleep and nutrition experts to be less sleep-disruptive, with less sugar and fat, along with a focus on ingredients and nutrients that research suggests can support nighttime relaxation and better sleep quality.Compared to regular ice cream, Nightfood contains more tryptophan, vitamin B6, calcium, magnesium, zinc, prebiotic fiber, and casein protein. It also has less sugar, less fat, and a lower glycemic profile. Because of its great taste and unique nutritional profile, Nightfood has been endorsed as the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association and is the recommended ice cream for pregnant women.The NGTF Nightfood brand won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. Nightfood was also named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.In filings, NGTF points out they are a snack company, not an ice cream company. The brand has alluded to additional snack formats to be launched soon such as cookies, chips, and candy, and recently announced development of the Nightfood Ice Cream Sandwich to capitalize on potential widespread national hotel distribution in the near future.- New Survey Reveals 79% of Americans Experience Increased Nighttime Cravings with the End of Daylight Saving TimeOn November 1st NGTF announced a new national survey reveals widespread anxieties about the impact of Daylight Saving Time and fewer daylight hours on our diets and well-being.A whopping 83% of Americans say that they sometimes or always feel out of control about their nighttime snacking. What's more, 79% of people report that their nighttime cravings for snacks increase when it gets dark earlier in the evening.The survey, conducted on behalf of sleep-friendly ice cream maker NGTF, adds to a growing list of evidence that the end of Daylight Saving Time has profound implications for our eating habits.Additional key findings of the survey include:- 91% of Americans snack between dinner and bedtime.- The most-craved nighttime snacks for Americans are:- Ice cream (31%)- Cookies (24%)- Chips (21%)- Popcorn (11%)- Candy (9%)- Veggies (3.5%)- 67% of people say that they consider sleep quality when selecting a nighttime snack.- Of the 83% of Americans who say they feel out of control about their nighttime snacking, 45% say they sometimes feel this way, while 38% say they ALWAYS feel out of control about snacking at night"Being aware that these cravings occur below the conscious level can help consumers better manage their impact," said Sean Folkson, NGTF CEO and Founder. "We've long known that less sunlight exposure leads to a drop in serotonin levels and can negatively impact mood and sleep. It's not surprising that fewer daylight hours could wreak havoc on people's snacking behavior before bed."Unlike the unhealthy and sleep disruptive snacks so many people are defaulting to when eating at night, Nightfood ice cream is formulated by sleep and nutrition experts to provide the nutritional foundation for better quality sleep. Nightfood ice cream contains more sleep-supporting tryptophan, vitamin B6, calcium, magnesium, zinc, prebiotic fiber, and casein protein, with less sugar and fat, and a lower glycemic profile. Nightfood does not contain any sleep drugs or medications.- NGTF Secures Spot in Real California Milk Excelerator Innovation Program Finals, Ice Cream Sandwiches Under Development for Hotel Lobby ShopsOn October 28th NGTF announced it is developing Nightfood ice cream sandwiches for single-serve retail sale in hotel lobby shops across the country.NGTF won its semi-final round in the Real California Milk 2021 Excelerator program presented by the California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) and VentureFuel. As a result, NGTF will be one of four finalists competing for two six-figure prizes to invest in marketing support for innovative dairy products made with milk from California. The finals will take place November 18th. Interested parties are encouraged to pre-register here to observe the event live.The industry expert judges, in their determination of the winners of the semi-final round, expressed a belief that Nightfood having sleep-friendly snack products widely available in hotels was a creative and powerful channel strategy which they believed could power the brand to mainstream success.Industry sources estimate approximately 20,000 American hotels currently sell ice cream in their freezers, and that number is growing. The NGTF ice cream sandwich is being developed with a focus on distribution in the hotel space, with possible supermarket introduction thereafter.Data from hotel grab-and-go industry leader Impulsify reveal that all ten of the top-ten best-selling hotel ice cream products are either single serve novelties or single-serve cups. Such items are reported to make up over 70% of hotel ice cream unit sales. Pints, because of their higher retail price point, are reported to account for almost 50% of all category dollar sales.The Impulsify 2021 hotel retail guide, Grab & Go For It!, reported, “Ice cream ranked in the top 3 highest performing categories with novelties outselling cups and pints. Guests are consuming the treat in record numbers.”NGTF management believes hotels have an obligation to facilitate quality sleep for their guests. This obligation goes beyond comfort and quiet; it also includes nutrition. Management believes hotels will move towards making sleep-friendly night snack options readily available on premises in many popular snack formats, not just ice cream.With help from the CMAB, NGTF is working to secure California-based copacker production capacity for the ice cream sandwiches, which will then be presented to hotel decision-makers for inclusion in their freezer assortment. Production would begin when NGTF has secured a hotel distribution commitment for the ice cream sandwich line.- Fiscal Year 2021 Results - NGTF Well-Positioned to Lead High-Opportunity Consumer CategoryOn October 14th NGTF announced its financial results for the Fiscal Year ended June 30, 2021.NGTF reported recent business highlights, including:- Increased net revenue over 190% from previous year. NGTF net revenue for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 was $701,246, exceeding previous estimates, compared to $241,673 for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.- National hotel rollout. NGTF recently announced the completion of a successful retail pilot test of Nightfood ice cream in lobby shop freezers with a leading global hotel chain. The chain reported robust sales during the test period. Rollout logistics and timeline are now being finalized by the hotel chain, and chainwide distribution of Nightfood is expected to begin in the current quarter or in the first quarter of calendar year 2022. NGTF has engaged iDEAL Hospitality Partners Group to accelerate and support the introduction of NGTF sleep-friendly snacks into additional hotel chains.- Doubled retail points of distribution. In April, NGTF announced the brand had added distribution in over one dozen Walmart regions, more than doubling the brand’s retail footprint to over 1,500 supermarkets. In addition to those Walmart stores, Nightfood is available in Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s and Star Market (both divisions of Albertson’s), Central Market (a division of H-E-B), Rouses Markets, Lowes Foods, Market of Choice, Metropolitan Market and other independent chains and retailers.- Expanded Board of Directors. NGTF appointed venture capitalist Nisa Amoils, Dr. Thanuja Hamilton, a nationally recognized physician and authority in sleep medicine, and consumer goods visionary Tom Morse, co-founder of 5-Hour Energy to the Board of Directors. In addition, NGTF also retained ice cream industry veteran and CPA Jerry Isaacson significantly strengthening the Company’s expertise in ice cream logistics, manufacturing, and procurement.- Strengthened balance sheet. NGTF successfully completed a financing/refinancing round totaling $5,000,000. Funds were used to eliminate all company debt, greatly reduce payables, and support 2021 growth initiatives.Financial ResultsFiscal Year Financial Highlights (twelve months ended June 30, 2021):- Gross sales increased 27% from $878,849 in the year ended June 30, 2020 to $1,117,847 in the year ended June 30, 2021. This was the first year the NGTF surpassed $1 million in gross sales.- Net revenue increased 190% from $241,673 in the year ended June 30, 2020 to $701,246 in the year ended June 30, 2021.- Loss from operations decreased 8% from $2,723,875 in the year ended June 30, 2020 to $2,509,629 in the year ended June 30, 2021.- Total liabilities decreased by 91% from $5,413,472 in the year ended June 30, 2020 to $462,703 in the year ended June 30, 2021.- Total assets increased by 69% from $932,325 in the year ended June 30, 2020 to $1,572,704 in the year ended June 30, 2021.- Total stockholders’ equity increased from a deficit of $4,481,147 as of June 30, 2020 to $1,110,001 in positive stockholder equity as of June 30, 2021.- Nightfood Announces Successful Hotel Test, Engages iDEAL Hospitality to Scale High-Margin Hotel VerticalOn September 8th NGTF announced the completion of a retail pilot test in the lobby shops of a leading international hotel chain. The test, first announced in March 2021, has been confirmed a success.As a result, the testing chain has confirmed the decision to fully launch the NGTF Nightfood brand into their lobby shop freezers chain-wide with an expected start date in the fourth quarter of 2021 or the first quarter of 2022.To fully capitalize on the high-margin hotel opportunity, NGTF has engaged iDEAL Hospitality Partners Group. Led by hospitality industry veteran Jill Dean Rigsbee, iDEAL focuses on introducing and scaling innovative hospitality-related products within the hotel/hospitality market. Rigsbee is the former long-time Director of Business Development for Avendra, North America’s leading hospitality procurement service provider. iDEAL has been engaged to secure distribution partnerships with additional global hotel brands, oversee hospitality-related business development initiatives, and provide sales and support during the national NGTF hotel rollout.“Nightfood’s vision is to secure placement in all of the estimated 20,000 hotels in the United States which sell snacks in lobby retail shops,” commented Rigsbee, iDEAL CEO. “Internally, our goal is to have Nightfood’s ice cream pints, and other Nightfood snack products, in more than 7,500 hotel locations by July 31, 2022.”iDEAL is presently engaged in NGTF sales discussions with several major hotel chains as well as the largest Group Purchasing Organizations in hospitality, representing thousands of additional hotel properties.Rigsbee continued, “Over the years, hotels have curated high-sugar, high-fat, high-calorie snacks in their lobby shops. We now know such snacks are disruptive and harmful to sleep quality. This was certainly unintentional and is clearly undesirable. We expect hotel executives to quickly rectify this now that sleep-friendly night snacks are finally available to them. Hotels take their obligation to support better sleep for their guests seriously. These sleep-supporting efforts can now extend out of their guestrooms and into their lobby shops. As a result, we expect Nightfood snacks to rapidly attain significant national hotel distribution.”Widespread hotel distribution can transform NGTF from a middle-of-the-road supermarket player to a powerful and prominent supermarket brand. RxBar built their early mainstream success with distribution in gyms. Oatly uses distribution in coffee shops like Starbucks to rapidly and efficiently scale their supermarket sales in new markets. NGTF plans to do the same with hotels.For more information on Nightfood, Inc. Nightfood (NGTF) CEO Sean Folkson on The Future of Nighttime Nutrition and Sleep-Friendly Snacking