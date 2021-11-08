Submit Release
DAT/EM Releases Guide on Summit Evolution And Specialized Models for Photogrammetry

Photogrammetric 3D map

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DAT/EM Systems International released a new guide on its Summit Evolution photogrammetric workstation. This software is an innovative photogrammetric tool that is available in several licensing levels and allows organizations to better discover and capture 3D information.

Find the full guide here:

https://www.datem.com/dat-em-photogrammetric-software-specialized-modules/

Summit Evolution works with other photogrammetric software that businesses use to interpret 3D-mapping software. This software works by taking stereo imagery, which can be from several imagery types, and capturing 3D information. Examples of accepted formats include orthophotos, satellite imagery, aerial photos, close-range imagery, digital sensor photos, LiDAR, and synthetic aperture radar.

This photogrammetry software is compatible with CAD, GIS, Autodesk, Bentley MicroStation, ArcGIS, and Global Mapper. Combined with these other programs, it’s possible to more efficiently draw, edit, store, and save 3D designs.

The software comes in several licensing levels depending on the industry and business needs, including:

• Professional
• Feature Collection
• Lite
• Summit UAS

Specialized Modules

There are several DAT/EM tools that can also be used with Summit Evolution. These include:

• DAT/EM Capture: Primary tool for 3D vector collection from stereo images with tools like DTM point collection, spot elevations, and more.
• Contour Creator: module that creates and stores elevation contours, smooths lines, and stores them as CAD or GIS drawings
• MapEditor: Toolkit with a variety of mapping tools, such as symbol replacement intersection detection, layer and attribute changing, and more.
• Airfield3D: Module included with Summit Evolution Professional that performs various obstruction identification studies for the United States Federal Aviation Administration
• Ortho+Mosaic: Tool that allows users to create orthophotos and orthophoto mosaics from Summit Evolution projects.

DAT/EM System International creates state-of-the-art photogrammetric software various industries use to survey land, monitor infrastructure, plan projects, and more. DAT/EM offers a free demo period and continues to update its software to meet its client’s needs.

To learn more about Summit Evolution and schedule a demo, people can visit DAT/EM’s website:

https://www.datem.com/

Jennifer Dowling
DAT/EM Systems International
