Veteran’s Day Classroom Activities for Middle School Teachers

Teachers should encourage students to interview those veterans in their lives. Their stories of bravery offer a unique learning opportunity for adolescents.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran’s Day is well-known as a time to pay tribute to all American veterans for the sacrifices they make to protect our nation. It is also an opportunity for teachers like Erin Beers to remind their students how important it is to connect with the veterans they know.

As schools and other organizations plan tributes to veterans this November, Erin Beers from MrsBeers.com is sharing some unique ideas for middle school classrooms. Instead of giving a general history lesson about the national holiday, this language arts teacher suggests students learn more about the experiences of the veterans in their lives. She explains why here: https://mrsbeers.com/remembering-our-veterans-we-thank-you/

"I have had the good fortune of knowing many veterans across different generations of friends and family members," Mrs. Beers explains. “Listening to their stories and experiences can be an immersive experience for adolescents, which is why I always offer bonus point opportunities for students who want to interview the veterans they are closest to."

ELA teachers looking for Veteran’s Day ideas to incorporate into their middle school instruction can find a free veteran interview template and reader’s theater toolkit on Mrs. Beers’ recent blog post.

About Mrs. Beers ELA Classroom: Erin Beers is a 7th grade teacher who writes to inspire language arts teachers with tips and resources for their middle school classroom. Learn more at MrsBeers.com

