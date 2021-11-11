AI-Camera Leader VDO360 Offers End of Year Promotional Pricing on Most Popular PTZ Cameras; up to 25% Savings
VDO360 offering promotional pricing on TeamCam, CompassX, Saber20x-NDI, AutoPilot and USB3.0 Extender now through 12/31/2021
VDO360, a manufacturer of cutting-edge and intelligent camera systems, announces it is offering special promotional pricing on its most popular PTZ cameras and USB 3.0 extender through 12/31/2021. This special pricing applies to all in-stock items.
Products included in the end of year promotion include:
• TeamCam – reduction from $299 to $249
• CompassX – reduction from $999 to $749
• Saber20x-NDI – reduction from $1799 to $1499
• AutoPilot-APX – reduction from $3545 to $2836
• AutoPilot-APU – reduction from $3745 to $2996
• Springline USB-3 Extender – reduction from $399 to $299
“As part of our year-end inventory balancing, we need to make space for our new AI-based cameras” says Pat Cassella, VP of VDO360 Worldwide Channel Sales. “This provides a great opportunity for IT teams to upgrade meeting spaces and classrooms at a significant cost savings”.
The CompassX is their flagship PTZ camera with a 10x optical and 10x digital zoom, making it ideal for any size meeting space while the Saber20x NDI has native streaming built in. For applications that require auto-tracking, the AutoPilot is among the best in the industry with their PerfectTrack™ software.
While other camera and extender manufacturers have had supply chain issues in 2021, VDO360 has had no delays in shipping and has gear in-stock, ready to ship. Throughout 2021 there has been strong demand for all products, especially their new AI-based auto-framing cameras, the NavAI and TridentAI.
VDO360 is a leading provider of intelligent cameras used in the UC space including their family of AI-based auto-framing cameras that were designed for applications where presenters are in repeated movement within their meeting environments, such as teachers, trainers, and dynamic meeting spaces.
VDO360 – Vision, Dedication and Outstanding value.
