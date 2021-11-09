AV-Comparatives releases results of Autumn 2021 Speed-Impact Test for Consumer Antivirus Products

INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its ongoing Consumer Main-Test Series, AV-Comparatives has released the results of its October 2021 Performance Test for consumer security solutions. 17 popular anti-malware programs were evaluated to assess their speed impact.

The Performance Test looks at the speed impact of each of the tested products in everyday usage situations. These include copying, archiving and unarchiving files, installing and launching applications, downloading files, and browsing websites. AV-Comparatives note that this test does not look at the protection abilities of the products tested; these are covered by the lab’s protection tests, such as the Real-World Protection and Malware-Protection Tests.

The Performance Test was run on a clean Windows 10 21H1 64-Bit system (English), initially with no antivirus software running, and then with the respective consumer security software installed (with default settings). An active Internet connection was provided, to allow for the real-world impact of cloud services/features. The tests were performed on a machine with an Intel Core-i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and solid-state system drives (SSDs). This machine configuration is defined by AV-Comparatives as “high end”, in contrast to the “low end” system used for their April 2021 Performance Test.

The products tested by AV-Comparatives were:
Avast Free Antivirus, AVG Free Antivirus, Avira Antivirus Pro, Bitdefender Internet Security, ESET Internet Security, G Data Total Security, K7 Total Security, Kaspersky Internet Security, Malwarebytes Premium, McAfee Total Protection, Microsoft Defender Antivirus, NortonLifeLock Norton 360, Panda Free Antivirus, Total AV Total Security, Total Defense Essential Antivirus, Trend Micro Internet Security, and VIPRE Advanced Security.

A total of 13 products reached the highest award level, ADVANCED+, in the Performance Test. These were (in alphabetical order):
Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, ESET, G Data, K7, Kaspersky, McAfee, NortonLifeLock, Panda, Total AV, and VIPRE. These all had a low impact on system performance (speed).

AV-Comparatives is an independent AV test lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, and has been publicly testing computer security software since 2004. It is ISO 9001:2015 certified for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. It also holds the EICAR certification as a “Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab”.

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

