Interview released with IAI ELTA Systems ahead of the Air Missile Defence Technology 2021 Conference

Air Missile Defence Technology 2021 Conference

SMi Group reports: An interview has been released with Sponsor, ELTA, ahead of the Air Missile Defence Technology Conference, taking place in London next week.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 5th Air Missile Defence Technology Conference, taking place in London, UK, on the 17th and 18th November 2021, will provide delegates with an opportunity to hear the latest developments from senior international programme managers and learn what technologies nations are investing in, to protect from a widening array of missile and airborne threats.

Interested parties must register soon for the conference next week at http://www.airmissiledefence.com/pr6.

Ahead of this year’s conference, SMi Group caught up with Mr Moshe Manor, Senior C4I & AMD expert, IAI ELTA Systems, to discuss their current developments, priorities, challenges, and his involvement as a speaker at the event.

See a snapshot below of the Q&A:

Q) About you – what is your role and what perspective do you bring to the conference?

I am a senior Subject Matter Expert (SME) for Air and Missile Defense at IAI/ELTA. As a colonel (res.) in the Israel Air Force with more than 36 years of operational experience in IAMD, I offer vast operational experience together with ELTA's advanced technology and concepts.

Q) What is ELTA Systems/IAI doing to enhance Air Missile Defense Technology?

“Working with the Israeli MOD, ELTA has pioneered some of the foremost technologies in the field of modern air and missile defense and continues to lead. The implementation of AESA technology for this marketplace servers as an excellent example. On top of this, our expert teams have launched an operational concept together with a road map to establish enhanced air and missile defense sensors based on the use of state-of-the-art technology to address the imminent operational challenges that our analysis has identified.

As a world leader in air and missile defense sensors solutions, from tactical to very long strategic ranges, ELTA offers a multi-mission concept based on the integration of multiple sensors into a single unified sensor that ensures maximum synergy, robustness, and flexibility to answer diverse scenarios and challenges.”

Q) What are the key areas for development in the air missile defense domain? And which do you see as most important?

“The main operational challenges that we foresee is the need for effective detection of low targets (both slow and fast) in a dense EW environment with high clutter. In addition, survivability demands for rapid deployment capability with minimal crew as well as a protective suite incorporating both passive and active measures and cyber defense.

The sensors must deliver a high level of autonomy and stand-alone capabilities while at the same time supporting remote sensors and effectors. The sensors should support multiple mission types simultaneously and have the ability to control a quantity and range of effector types deployed by a single launcher/battery.”

The full interview and the two-day programme are available at http://www.airmissiledefence.com/pr6.

Air Missile Defence Technology

London, UK

17-18 November 2021

Sponsored by ELTA Systems, Raytheon Technologies, Real-Time Innovations, Inc. and Weibel Scientific

