Lost Hikers on Doublehead Mountain in Sandwich

CONTACT: Lt. Bradley Morse 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 November 8, 2021

Sandwich, NH – On November 7, 2021 at approximately 4:45 p.m., 911 dispatch received a call for five lost hikers in the vicinity of Doublehead Mountain in Sandwich. The hikers were identified as Dylan Sinuon, Jacob Randazzo, Audrey Waisnor, Ryan Kitain, and Sabrina Leite, all University of Massachusetts students. New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to the call for assistance.

The five lost hikers had attempted to hike the Mt. Morgan–Mt. Percival loop but had missed the Mt. Percival trail intersection. They hiked the Crawford-Ridgepole Trail to Doublehead Mountain and found themselves off trail. They attempted to self-rescue several times but were unsuccessful, so they called 911 for assistance.

Conservation Officers were able to hike to their 911 coordinate in the vicinity of Doublehead Mountain and guide the group to Thompson Road. They were driven back to the Mt. Morgan trailhead in Holderness where their vehicle was parked arriving at 8:35 p.m.

New Hampshire Fish and Game is a self-funded agency which relies heavily upon volunteer rescue groups to complete the mission of search and rescue in the woodlands of the state. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.HikeSafe.com.