Tampa Bay Physicians Offer Personalized Immunization Schedules

DOCS and Kids Outside the Box announced a new clinical offering of Personalized Immunization Schedules.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCS Outside the Box! and Kids Outside the Box!, a primary and holistic care medical facility, announced today a new clinical offering of Personalized Immunization Schedules. The offering educates patients and families on the variety of immunizations available. It works to empower the patients to make the best decisions for their individual beliefs, medical conditions, and personal situations. Although the immunization schedules are primarily developed for children, they can also be designed for adults.

DOCS Outside the Box! has been providing patient education and personalized medicine since its opening. The recent pandemic has created significant inquiries from patients regarding the spectrum of vaccinations available in the market. DOCS Outside the Box! made the decision to formalize the offering, establish protocols, and develop educational materials so that their patients feel empowered to make their own medical decisions.

The protocols consider several variables that are important when deciding on immunizations including dental health, emotional state, learning disabilities, school requirements, risk factors, family culture, and underlying medical conditions. They have been designed to assist in decisions for both for children and adults. This includes CDC recommendations for children, including Hepatitis B, Rotavirus, Diphtheria, Pneumococcal, Measles, Mumps, and Rubella. The protocols also include standard adult vaccinations including influenza, shingles, COVID, and HPV.

“DOCS Outside the Box! is focused on empowering our patients,” said Leah Teekell-Taylor, MD of DOCS Outside the Box! “We want to ensure that our patients are educated so that they can make the best decisions for their particular situation.”

About DOCS Outside the Box!

Docs Outside the Box! is a multispecialty care clinic offering family medicine, urgent care, and holistic care services. The practice was founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, complete wellness, and transformative care. Each patient is empowered to take ownership of their medical care and their life. DOCS Outside the Box! provides guidance to address physical, emotional, and spiritual challenges. DOCS Outside the Box! provides testing for Coronavirus / COVID – 19.