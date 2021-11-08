Fintel Short Interest Leaderboard Identifies Most-Shorted Australian Companies
Fintel’s short interest data identifies candidates for the week of November 8NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintel.io, a provider of advanced research tools for data-driven investors, has developed a mathematical model that provides investors and traders with data that identifies the most-shorted stocks by ranking companies on a number of factors such as relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume, and others.
The Australian Short Interest Leaderboard provides a leaderboard ranking of companies with the highest short interest so traders can easily identify companies with the highest negative sentiment by institutional investors. The leaderboard is also useful for identifying potential short squeeze opportunities.
Below are the list of most-shorted Australian companies as of November 8, 2021 at 9:00pm ET:
* MND / Monadelphous Group, Ltd. (97.32)
Monadelphous Group tops this week’s list with a score of 97.32. Raw short interest is 6.1M shares, down slightly from recent highs of 6.3M shares but still a significant percentage of the total float, at 6.87%. At current trading volumes, it would take 11.28 days for short sellers to cover these shares. The total number of institutional owners disclosing positions in MND remains flat at 50, but the average portfolio allocation dedicated to MND declined 10.93% in the most recent quarter, indicating a negative outlook.
* PLL / Piedmont Lithium, Ltd. (96.91)
Piedmont Lithium is back on the list at number two this week, with a score of 96.91. Raw short interest continues to climb, with the most recent figures at 17M shares. This is near the high end of the recent figures, with lows of 11.3M and highs of 18.3M at the beginning of October. At these levels, the total percentage of float shorted is 6.68%. The most recent borrow rate is 8.66%, meaning short sellers must pay an 8.66% annual interest rate to borrow shares to short.
* CWN / Crown Resorts, Ltd. (96.24)
Crown Resorts is back on the list this week with a score of 96.24. As we mentioned last week, a Royal Commission report found that the company had engaged in some extremely unethical behavior, but ultimately decided the company could keep its license to operate the Melbourne casino. Short interest remains at the high end of recent reports, at 13.59M shares, corresponding to 3.77% of total float. This is a 44% increase in the last month, indicating a significantly negative outlook for the company. At current trading volumes, it would take 9.36 days for short sellers to cover these positions.
* PME / Pro Medicus, Ltd. (96.01)
Pro Medicus is fourth on this week’s list with a score of 96.01. Raw short interest for this company is 6.68M shares, which is up 17.92% in the last month and represents 7.99% of total float. This is the highest percentage of float shorted in all of this week’s candidates. Despite this negative outlook by short sellers, US institutional sentiment is quite bullish. The total number of institutions disclosing positions increased 12.31% in the last quarter, to 73. The average portfolio allocated to PME increased 35% in the last quarter, and total shares owned by institutions climbed 6.76% to 4.37M shares.
* APX / Appen, Ltd. (95.83)
Appen completes this week’s list with a score of 95.83. The company’s raw short interest is 4.7M shares, which is slightly down from recent highs of 6.1M shares but still up 41% in the last month. At current trading volumes, it would take short sellers 3.44 days to cover their positions. Data from US institutions and funds indicates a severely negative outlook. In the last quarter, the total number of funds disclosing positions in APX has declined 7.69% to 60 and the average allocation of funds to APX has declined 33.52%.
Short Squeeze Scores scoring model ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being most likely, relative to its peers.
The Australian Short Squeeze Leaderboard also compiles data like Short Interest % Float, Change in Volume, Change in Price, and Borrow Fee Rate into an easy-to-use leaderboard for investors to reference when making decisions.
For more information visit https://fintel.io/.
About Fintel.io:
Fintel.io is a leading equity research platform designed to help data-driven investors make better investing decisions. Fintel provides deep analytics on a variety of market data, including fund ownership, insider trading activity, short interest, and company financials. Fintel currently tracks over 30,000 funds and over 63,000 securities traded worldwide. Information includes fund holdings, fund sentiment, financial data, and regulatory filings. Fintel was founded by Wilton Risenhoover.
About Finpedia.co
Fintel.io developed Finpedia.co as another resource for retail investors. Finpedia is a financial wiki that aims to develop thorough and complete research reports on every publicly traded company in the world. These research reports are crowdsourced from public documents such as regulatory filings and news reports. For more information visit finpedia.co.
Evan Sneider
Red Rooster PR
