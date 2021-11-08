U.S.-based AI Camera Company Announces Dubai Office Opening

Smarter AI’s first office in the Middle East attracts top tier talent and serves regional customers

— Mila Golovco, UAE manager at Smarter AI.
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smarter AI, a leader in AI cameras and enablement software, today announced its expansion and official brick-and-mortar office location opening in Dubai, affectionately named Bullseye Sky Dubai. Bullseye Sky Dubai is Smarter AI’s first expansion to the Middle East. The extension of Smarter AI’s office is located in Dubai Multi Commodities Center (DMCC) Free Zone.

This office opening will help Smarter AI recruit world-class computer science, electrical engineering, and machine learning talent in the region. The new location will also help Smarter AI better serve its customers in the UAE. An expansion of the Dubai office will happen in early 2022.

“The UAE is a thriving technology hub, supported by an innovative, open ecosystem of business and government leaders. Similarly, the pool of tech talent in the Middle East is growing rapidly,” said Mila Golovco, UAE manager at Smarter AI. “Our launch today also means Smarter AI can now expand local support for our customers and partners throughout the Gulf.”

Smarter AI plans to hire 100 employees in Bullseye Sky Dubai in 2022, and 420 more people in the next five years. To find out more about Bullseye Sky Dubai, please visit https://smarterai.camera/bullseye/.

About Smarter AI
AI is transforming CCTV cameras and their use cases. Because each use case requires unique AI models and programming, Smarter AI software-defined cameras:

Download AI like apps on a phone, and are
Supported by AI Store™, our growing ecosystem of AI models and developers, to
Enable any camera network with precision AI for trusted data and decisions.

Smarter AI has been deployed by carriers, device makers, and service providers to millions of endpoints worldwide. More information is available at https://smarterai.camera.

Evan Sneider
Red Rooster PR
email us here

