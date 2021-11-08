Enjoy a “Cash Flurry” this winter with new Scratch games from Washington’s Lottery

Five new Scratch games hit stores this month, totaling more than $23 million in prizes

Olympia, WA (November 4, 2021) – Washington’s Lottery today announced the launch of five new Scratch games, giving players the chance to win some of the more than $23 million offered in prizes. Players can soon visit their favorite lottery retailer to find these exciting new games, which include:

Lucky Slingo

$3 per ticket with a top prize of $30,000. Match your numbers to the corresponding numbers in the grid to win a prize. Reveal special symbols to win an instant cash prize. This game launches November 18.

Flower Power Crossword

$3 per ticket with a top prize of $30,000. Reveal letters to complete words that correspond to prizes in the prize key. Reveal special symbols to double your prize. This game debuts November 9.

Cash Flurry

$1 per ticket with a top prize of $2,000. Reveal a snowflake symbol and win the prize shown below it. This game debuts November 15.

In addition, Washington’s Lottery will be introducing two other games: $2-20 Grand, which launches November 9, and $2-Very Berry Crossword, which debuts November 12.

Washington’s Lottery offers Scratch games priced between $1 and $30, each with varying prize amounts. The number of actual prizes available in a game may vary based on the number of tickets printed, tested, distributed, sold, and number of prizes claimed. There are currently 49 Scratch games in rotation.

Once a player wins, they have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize for a draw game ticket. If the player won with a Scratch ticket, they have 180 days from the last day of ticket sales to claim their prize. Scratch game closing procedures will be initiated when all top prizes have been claimed. Scratch game closing procedures may be initiated for documented business reasons. These games may have prizes unclaimed, including top prizes. During closing, games may be sold even after all top prizes have been claimed and/or non-winning second chance promotional drawings have expired. Claims are subject to applicable laws, rules, procedures and final decisions of the Executive Director.

Washington’s Lottery has regional offices located in Everett, Federal Way, Olympia, Spokane, and Yakima, which are open to the public to claim prizes Mon-Fri from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Washington’s Lottery is encouraging winners with prizes up to $100,000 who cannot travel to one of these locations to mail in their winning tickets to claim their prize. Winners with tickets for $100,000 or more are instructed to call the nearest Lottery office to schedule an appointment to make a safe and secure in-person claim.

About Washington’s Lottery: Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.5 billion to support important state programs including the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account, which provides grants to help college students statewide achieve their higher education dreams, and supports early childhood education learning programs. The state’s Lottery offers consumers several types of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, Pick 3, Daily Keno and Scratch. For more information, visit www.walottery.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @walottery.

Keep it fun. Know your limit. Washington’s Lottery is an advocate for responsible gaming and collaborates with the Evergreen Council for Problem Gambling to provide resources for those in need. More information is available at www.walottery.com/Responsibility.

Press Contacts Dan Miller (Curator on behalf of Washington’s Lottery) E-mail: dan.miller@curatorpr.com

Xiamara Garza (Curator on behalf of Washington’s Lottery) E-mail: xiamara.garza@curatorpr.com