Washington’s Lottery: Where the money goes, how it matters

Washington’s Lottery announces new focus on educating residents on how $229 million in Lottery proceeds are used to benefit state residents

Olympia, Wash. (April 18, 2022) – Washington’s Lottery today announced a new focus on educating Washington residents on where the money from Lottery sales goes, including a new ad campaign, press outreach and social media efforts designed to highlight how Lottery proceeds from last fiscal year, totaling $229 million, are used to benefit education in the state, among other state programs.

“Washington residents might not know that in 2000, voters approved a change so that Washington’s Lottery proceeds now primarily benefit education – from early childhood to higher education – whereas when the Lottery was established in 1982, it funded schools, human service programs, natural resources and more,” said Marcus Glasper, Director of Washington’s Lottery. “We think it’s critical for people to know where the money goes, which is why I’m excited to announce this new focus and new campaign today.”

One education beneficiary Washington’s Lottery is especially proud to support is the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA). In fiscal year (FY) 2021, WOPA received more than $185 million from the Lottery.

From the WOPA funds, Washington’s Lottery provides enough money to pay college tuition for more than 18,000 Washington residents. It also gives $40 million annually to the state’s Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program (ECEAP), which provides critical services to more than 15,000 children at 440 locations across the state. Children in state-funded pre-K programs like ECEAP see long-lasting positive effects, including increased grade progression, high school graduation and college enrollment.

Record Lottery sales in FY21 also allowed for increased contributions to other beneficiaries of Washington’s Lottery, including $23.9 million to the General Fund, $4.7 million to the Economic Development Account, and revenue to combat problem gambling. The Lottery also contributed $14.2 million to the Stadium and Exhibition Center Account (Lumen Field).

“Of course, none of these contributions would be possible without Lottery sales, which are all because of our players and retailer partners,” said Glasper. “Last fiscal year alone, players took home $604 million in prizes, while retailers earned more than $47 million in annual sales commission. These earnings can have quite an effect on communities across the state, as winners tend to spend and invest money into their local communities, and Lottery sales often make a big difference for small merchants.” Since its inception, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.5 billion for programs benefiting Washington. In FY21, Washington’s Lottery contributed a total of $229 million to its beneficiaries.

“From children attending pre-school, to the student receiving a college grant, to the convenience store owner supporting their family, Washington’s Lottery continues to contribute to the well-being of others with its proceeds,” said Glasper. “When you play, the entire state benefits.”

About Washington’s Lottery: The state’s Lottery offers consumers several types of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, Pick 3, Daily Keno and Scratch. For more information, visit www.walottery.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @walottery.

Keep it fun. Know your limit. Washington’s Lottery is an advocate for responsible gaming and collaborates with the Evergreen Council for Problem Gambling to provide resources for those in need. More information is available at www.walottery.com/Responsibility.

