Winning happens all across the state with Washington’s Lottery

First three months of year saw more than 9 million winners bring home more than $138 million in prizes

Olympia, Wash. (April 19, 2022) – They came, they played, they won. In the last 365 days, Washington’s Lottery has had more than 40 million winners across Washington, totaling more than $557 million in prizes. The third quarter of FY22 alone (Jan-Mar 2022) saw 9,774,144 winners bring home prizes totaling $138,155,440.20. Some of those winners from each region include:

Central Washington

Jhana Jordan from Ellensburg who won $533,333.40 playing Hit 5. She plans to use the money to buy her daughter a new furnace and save the rest for retirement.



A woman from Royal City who won $1,000 playing Lucky Slingo. She received the Scratch ticket as a Christmas gift.



A woman from East Wenatchee who won $20,000 playing Loteria. Her mom passed away recently, and she was thinking about her when she bought the ticket. She said she feels like her mom gave her good luck.



A woman from Cle Elum who won $10,000 playing Extreme Cash. She says she loves to play Scratch tickets, and this isn’t the first time she’s won.



E.W. from Toppenish who won $1,000 playing Lotto.

Southwest Washington

A grandfather from Camas who won $1,000 playing Lucky Slingo. He and his grandkids walked together to the local store, where he bought the ticket, saying to his grandkids “I’m buying a dream.” When they went home, he scratched the ticket and thought he won $90. When he went to claim his prize, the employee told him he actually won $1,000. The winner plans to share the money with his grandkids.



C.W. from Vancouver who won $10,000 playing Match 4, whichis his second time winning Match 4. He said this win came at the perfect time, as he’s retired and remodeling a summer getaway – something he was partially paying for with his retirement funds. He said now he doesn’t have to do that anymore.



A woman from Vancouver who won $2,000 from a Cash Flurry Scratch ticket that she originally bought for a St. Patrick’s Day card.

South Puget Sound

J.W. from Issaquah, who won $2.3 million playing Lotto.



S.W. from Tacoma, who won $30,000 playing Lucky Slingo. With her winnings, she said she plans to “Be smart with some, play with some and donate some!”



Z.C. from Tacoma, who won $10,000 playing Lion’s Share.



J.V. from Renton, who won $10,000 playing Match 4.



P.P. from Redmond, who won $1,000 playing Lotto.

Olympic Peninsula

T.A. from Bremerton, who won $10,000 playing Extreme Cash.



P.C. from Tahuya, won $1,000 playing Lotto, and who plans to us the winnings as a down payment on a new car.



E.C. from Sequim, who won $30,000 playing 5x Crossword.



R.E. from Tumwater who won $5,000 playing 7-11-21 Tripler.

Eastern Washington

M.E. from Spokane who won $10,000 playing Extreme Cash.



L.L. from Nine Mile Falls who won $20,000 playing Very Berry Crossword.



A Kettle Falls resident named Wright, who won $1,000 playing Very Berry Crossword.

Tri-Cities

A Richland resident named Byrd, who won $5,000 playing Daily Keno.

Winning players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize. Scratch ticket winners have 180 days from the last day of ticket sales to claim their prize. By law, prizes that aren’t claimed are placed into a reserve account. Each June, the surplus in this account is transferred to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA), which helps support education in Washington. WOPA helps college students across the state achieve their dreams and supports early childhood education programs. More information on the program can be found here.

Washington’s Lottery has regional offices located in Everett, Federal Way, Olympia, Spokane, and Yakima, which are open to the public to claim prizes Mon-Fri from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Washington’s Lottery encourages winners with prizes up to $100,000 who cannot travel to one of these locations to mail in their winning tickets to claim their prize. Winners with s prize of $100,000 or more are instructed to call the nearest Lottery office to schedule an appointment to make a safe and secure in-person claim.

Making a Difference in Washington State Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.5 billion to support several important state programs, including providing much-needed funds for the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA). In FY21, WOPA received $185.7 million from the Lottery, enough to pay college tuition for more than 18,000 Washington residents. It also provided approximately 25% of the annual budget for the state’s Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program, which provides critical services to more than 15,000 children at 440 locations across Washington.

Washington’s Lottery Beneficiary Fact – April 2022 Washington’s Lottery is very proud to be a financial supporter of the state’s Early Childhood Education & Assistance Program (ECEAP). The $40 million annual investment the lottery makes in ECEAP has lasting effects. Children who participate in ECEAP are more likely to be kindergarten-ready than non-participants, and those who participate five or more hours per day are especially prepared in reading and math.* Children in state-funded pre-K programs like ECEAP see long-lasting positive effects, including increased grade progression, high school graduation and college enrollment.**

About Washington’s Lottery: The state’s Lottery offers consumers several types of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, Pick 3, Daily Keno and Scratch. For more information, visit www.walottery.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @walottery.

Keep it fun. Know your limit. Washington’s Lottery is an advocate for responsible gaming and collaborates with the Evergreen Council for Problem Gambling to provide resources for those in need. More information is available at www.walottery.com/Responsibility.

###

Press Contacts Dan Miller (Curator on behalf of Washington’s Lottery) E-mail: dan.miller@curatorpr.com

Xiamara Garza (Curator on behalf of Washington’s Lottery) E-mail: xiamara.garza@curatorpr.com

* Early Learning Feedback Report. https://erdc.wa.gov/data-dashboards/early-learning-feedback-report-0

** Boston Public Schools Department of Early Childhood. (n.d.). Boston universal pre-K. Retrieved June 9, 2021, from https://www.bpsearlylearning.org/boston-upk