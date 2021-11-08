The Smile Experts GLO Science Released First-Ever Holiday Limited Edition Gift Sets
GLO Science Offers 50% Starting November 5th at Gloscience.comNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GLO Science, the award-winning oral health company invented by America’s Smile Expert™, Dr. Jonathan B. Levine, is encouraging everyone to remember the power of a bright smile this holiday season. Give the gift of joy and a whiter smile with one of GLO Science’s first-ever holiday bundles. Starting November 5th for a limited time, the GLO Science limited edition holiday gift bundles will be available for 50% off MSRP and range from $99 - $112 USD on gloscience.com.
Featuring GLO Science’s best-selling products, the smile experts have curated two wish list-worthy bundles that are sure to have everyone fa la la-ing in love with smiling! The limited-edition bundles include the brand’s newly released GLO to Go Whitening Pen, the award-winning toothpaste topper ECO Balance, the first-of-its-kind GLO Lit Bluetooth Teeth Whitening Device Tech Kit, and the best-selling GLO Brilliant Teeth Whitening Device Kit.
The first-ever GLO Science gift bundles at 50% off starting November 5th:
●Let it GLO Holiday Duo, $99 USD (originally $198)
Includes (1) Bluetooth enabled GLO Lit Teeth Whitening Device Tech Kit in dazzling white and (1) ECO Balance Oral Health Booster.
●Light It Up Holiday Best Seller Gift Set, $112 USD (originally $224)
Includes (1) sleek black GLO Brilliant Teeth Whitening Device Kit and (1) GLO to Go Pen Whitening Pen.
Need another reason to give the gift of GLO Science this holiday season? With every purchase on the GLO Science website, a portion of profits will provide free dental care to those in need through the GLO Good Foundation. Not only will you be smiling more while ‘rocking around the Christmas Tree’, but so will those who need dental care the most.
GLO Science teeth whitening devices are the only smile beauty tech tools that combine warming heat and light accelerating technology in a system designed for use in the comfort of your own home. GLO is clinically proven to make your smile five times whiter without sensitivity. Bringing together breakthrough science and innovative design in beauty and oral health care, GLO Science offers an array of smile beauty products and kits that let you GLO-on-the-go.
Join the smile revolution with GLO Science and give the gift of a happy, health, confident smile this holiday season. For more information and a full list of GLO Science Products visit gloscience.com. GLO Science products are also available at Sephora.com, Dermstore.com, Amazon.com and other select retailers.
Victoria Elder
GLO Science
+1 949-239-9220
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other