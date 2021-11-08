The Smile Experts GLO Science Released First-Ever Holiday Limited Edition Gift Sets

About

Award-winning GLO Science is a New York City based oral health care company dedicated to delivering healthy and beautiful smiles. Invented by world-renowned NYC dentist and oral health expert, Dr. Jonathan B Levine, GLO is transforming the way dental professionals and consumers approach teeth whitening and oral health. GLO innovations have been recognized with four Thomas Edison Awards, for innovation, efficacy and design. The company's professional teeth whitening system earned a 92% Clinical Evaluation approval rating from Dental Advisor. Trusted by thousands of dental practices nationwide, GLO has 23 patents and 5 patents pending (including patents on the GLO mouthpiece and on the GLO Vial delivery system). GLO Science's line of professional-strength products is available at thousands of dental practices throughout the country. GLO retail products are available direct to consumers at gloscience.com and select retailers including Sephora, QVC, Amazon, Urban Outfitters, and more. For more information visit www.gloscience.com