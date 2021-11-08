Advisorist CEO, Jeremiah Desmarais, to Partner With LinkedIn for Live webinar on Financial Advisor Growth Strategies
We’ll be shining the spotlight on the challenges faced by the sector and how competition and digitalisation is fuelling a need for a buyer-first approach”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advisorist is excited to announce that CEO and founder, Jeremiah Desmarais, will be joining Paul Terry, Head of Enterprise Sales for EMEA & Latin America LinkedIn Sales Solutions, as a speaker for a brand new live webinar on financial services growth strategies.
— Paul Terry, LinkedIn Head of Enterprise Sales
The webinar, Financial Services in a Virtual World: Tactics and Strategies to Drive Growth Now (https://business.linkedin.com/sales-solutions/webinars/21/11/webinar-financial-services-in-a-virtual-world-emea-cust), will take place Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 12pm EST / 9am PST. Registration is free.
During the one-hour webinar, Desmarais and Terry will discuss the digital transformation of the financial services sector and what this means for insurance advisors, financial advisors, and consultants throughout the space.
Customer expectations are evolving and the new generation of technology is fueling an impressive and swift digital revolution. For advisors, this period of transformation signals a huge opportunity to stand out in a saturated marketplace.
“When 91% of decision-makers tell us they prefer working with advisors who are well-informed about their industry, it’s clear you need to be striking up conversations that showcase your expertise; you need to build relationships first, portfolios second,” LinkedIn Sales Solutions says.
Desmarais, who is the author of the Amazon number one bestseller, SHIFT: Digital Marketing Secrets of Insurance Agents and Financial Advisors, has been one of the leading keynote speakers and voices in the financial digital revolution for years. Ever since the book’s release in early 2018, he’s been calling for advisors to transition to online marketing and digital prospecting.
In this webinar, Desmarais will discuss topics like: how to use insights to position yourself as a trusted partner; the role data plays in delivering value for both advisors and prospects; and how LinkedIn Sales Solutions can help you build and nurture better relationships.
“Anytime I get a chance to connect with advisors and talk about the importance of shifting to this new virtual world, I get really passionate,” Desmarais said. “It’s now or never for advisors, and my team and I have personally worked with thousands of them over the years to help shift their prospecting online. LinkedIn plays a critically important role in this process.”
During the webinar, Desmarais and Terry will present the latest findings from the industry, as well as the trends and strategies that they’re seeing work right now for insurance and financial advisors.
“We’ll be shining the spotlight on the challenges faced by the sector and how competition and digitalisation is fuelling a need for a buyer-first approach,” Paul Terry said.
For those interested in attending Financial Services in a Virtual World: Tactics and Strategies to Drive Growth Now on Thursday, November 18, 2021, registration is free. Please visit: https://business.linkedin.com/sales-solutions/webinars/21/11/webinar-financial-services-in-a-virtual-world-emea-cust
About Advisorist
Advisorist has been called ‘Masterclass for high-end insurance and financial services professionals’. It’s a premier online education and community platform for insurance and financial advisors. Classes are taught by best-of-breed industry leaders and instructors. The teachings featured in Advisorist have generated billions in premium sales and hundreds of millions in fees generated in 51 countries around the world. “Advisorist is the fastest growing on-demand training and services platform for financial and insurance advisors,” reports NASDAQ. Learn more at https://advisorist.com/.
About LinkedIn
LinkedIn began in co-founder Reid Hoffman's living room in 2002 and was officially launched on May 5, 2003. Today, LinkedIn leads a diversified business with revenues from membership subscriptions, advertising sales and recruitment solutions under the leadership of Ryan Roslansky. In December 2016, Microsoft completed its acquisition of LinkedIn, bringing together the world’s leading professional cloud and the world’s leading professional network. LinkedIn is now the world’s largest professional network with nearly 800 million members in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. Learn more at https://www.linkedin.com/
Jeremiah Desmarias
Advisorist
email us here