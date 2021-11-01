Advisorist “5 Day SHIFT Challenge” gathers 1,000 insurance & financial advisors, RIAs, & CFP© for 1st event of its kind.
Our vision at Advisorist has and always will be to be a 'Force for Good,' and this challenge is just another way we're able to give back to this industry at a time when it's truly needed"
— Chris Gaddis
Advisorist is excited to announce the first-ever 5 Day SHIFT Challenge (1shiftaway.co/challenge), which will take place between November 1 - November 5, 2021. The weeklong challenge has attracted more than 1,000 advisors around the world.
The five-day event is the first of its kind. Hosted by Jeremiah Desmarais (CEO, Advisorst) and Chris Gaddis, MBA (Program Director, Advisorist), the mission is to show insurance and financial advisors how to turn on prospecting streams that strategically place qualified prospects on their calendars with consistency and predictability. Plus, advisors will walk away with the building blocks they need to implement a business plan that runs everything hands-free and without stress.
On the heels of two successful Virtual Summits, including the Virtual Financial Advisor Summit 2021: NEXT, which brought in over 10,000 registered advisors this past February, Advisorist once again has its sights set on redefining the industry and making virtual coaching and training more accessible to advisors.
The weeklong challenge is free and consists of 60 minutes of live daily training per day for five days. It also includes an optional hands-on workshop afterwards with top coaches and instructors in the industry.
“This is something that we’ve wanted to do for a long time, and are absolutely thrilled about launching,” Desmarais said. “Having the opportunity to help over 1,000 advisors grow their businesses through streamlined digital prospecting methods is something we’re so proud to be a part of. Our mission here at Advisorist is to help 10,000 advisors double their businesses and take 100 days off per year. This event is going to help us put a big dent in that goal.”
Each day of the 5 Day SHIFT Challenge will center around a specific theme that’s designed to help insurance and financial advisors build their own virtual practices.
Day 1 will focus on “The Path to Consistent $20,000 a Month.” It will cover the high-level strategic business model that advisors are using in 2021 to generate qualified affluent prospects.
Day 2 is all about “Creating Your 7-Figure SHIFT Processes.” Desmarais, Gaddis, and his team will show advisors a simple process of taking a service or product and adding it to a proven process to onboard and service new clients.
Day 3 of the event focuses on “Creating Your Niche to Riches.” It will cover a very simple framework that’s designed to help advisors identify a niche and use it to reach a very specific target demographic.
Day 4 is about “Creating Your Appointment Engine.” This session will cover the five-step process that advisors use to generate leads in an automated manner.
Day 5, the final session of the challenge, discusses “Virtual Appointments That Close.” This explains the principles for conducting powerful first meetings that turn prospects into clients.
“Our vision at Advisorist has and always will be to be a ‘Force for Good,’ and this challenge is just another way we’re able to give back to this industry at a time when it’s truly needed,” said Gaddis. “I’m personally excited about the chance to teach advisors what’s working in the industry, so that they can apply these same techniques to grow their own businesses.”
There are currently insurance and financial advisors from more than 10 countries registered, including the United States, Canada, South Africa, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Serbia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, India, and the Dominican Republic.
While every advisor in the group has unique goals and aspirations for the challenge, growth is the common theme.
“We want to be able to scale our business to fully staff all of our offices,” said Barbara Gulin from Mission, KS. “We have some pretty big giving goals planned for the next few years and want to be able to achieve those. We’re looking forward to learning a lot, growing a lot, and having fun along the way.”
There’s also a community aspect to the challenge, including the exclusive Facebook Group for members. And for advisors who have gone virtual in the wake of the pandemic, getting to spend time with other advisors in a safe setting is a major plus.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing what the challenge brings and learning from everyone else in the group,” said Troy Frazier, an advisor in Plano, Texas who is registered for the challenge. “In these kinds of events, I find that you don’t just learn from the hosts, you also learn from the other great advisors in the group. I'm looking forward to collaborating with and learning from everyone.”
Advisors can join the “5 Day SHIFT Challenge” by visiting https://1shiftaway.co/challenge. It is free to register and attend. The live sessions are held every day from 2-3pm EST throughout the week.
About Advisorist
Advisorist has been called ‘Masterclass for high-end insurance and financial services professionals’. It’s a premier online education and community platform for insurance and financial advisors. Classes are taught by best-of-breed industry leaders and instructors. The teachings featured in Advisorist have generated billions in premium sales and hundreds of millions in fees generated in 51 countries around the world. “Advisorist is the fastest growing on-demand training and services platform for financial and insurance advisors,” reports NASDAQ. Learn more at www.advisorist.com.
